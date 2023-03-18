Video
WB govt to go ahead with digging of two canals, State Minister tells PTI

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Diplomatic Correspondent

The West Bengal government of India has said on Thursday that it will go ahead with the work of digging two canals to channel water from the Teesta river for irrigation of its northern parts.

"The two canals would be dug primarily to help agriculture in nearby areas and these were part of an old project," Sabina Yeasmin, West Bengal Minister of State for Irrigation and Waterways told PTI  on Thursday.

The West Bengal government made the statement after Seheli Sabrin, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Dhaka is cautiously observing the situation and verifying media reports.

"This is an old project which was stuck due to some land-acquisition-related problems and lack of funds from the central government. We have solved the land-related problems and sent a report to the Centre," the Indian official Yeasmin told PTI in Kolkata.

"These canals are being dug to help local agriculture. If we receive any complaint from the Centre, we will share the scientific reasoning for the project with Delhi. But we must remember that the water sharing treaty is a matter between two countries [India and Bangladesh] and we have nothing to do with it," Yeasmin said.



