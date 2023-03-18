Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Children in BD to be groomed as smart citizens: PM

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

TUNGIPARA, Mar 17: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the children to grow as smart citizens following the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The Father of the Nation Bangabandu sheikh Mujib is no longer with us, but he left his ideals for us to follow," she told a National Children's Day programme here.

The premier said the country's children must grow up with human virtues and groom themselves smartly through sports and physical exercises.

"Every child will have to engage in sports and physical exercises, remain neat and clean, obey teachers and guardians, follow these rules, and must have human virtues," she said.

The PM was addressing a discussion and cultural programme at Tungipara in Gopalganj, marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day-2023.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the programme under the management of Gopalganj district administration.

This year the theme of the day is "Smart Bangladesher Swapne Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishuder Chokh Somridhir Swapne Rangin (the birthday of Bangabandhu in the dream for Smart Bangladesh, Children need to be engrossed with dream for prosperity)."
The PM asked the children to be sympathetic towards the people with special needs or differently able persons.

Noting the children as the future of the nation, she said her government's goal is to develop them as the abled citizens of the country.

Quoting from a poem of poet Sukanta Bhattacharya, she said her government will build a Bangladesh where no child will go hungry and all will have education and housing in a country suitable for their living.

The PM thanked the Women and Children Affairs Ministry for picking this year's theme, adding that her government wants to transform the country into a smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"Today's children will be the smart community in future who will build Bangladesh properly," she said.

Hasina said no child in the Smart Bangladesh will be deprived of the light of education and no person will remain homeless.

 "We will build Bangladesh by fulfilling the basic needs of every person and they will not suffer from poverty," she said.

Emphasizing sports and physical exercise, the PM said if children engage in sports, they can develop both their physical and mental health and thus all will finally grow up with self-confidence.

She said said doing something for the people, sacrificing for the people is a great work.

"The Father of the Nation had said that great achievements require great sacrifices," she said, asking the children to follow his ideal.

Hasina also highlighted her government's steps taken for the wellbeing of the children.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira spoke on the occasion, while Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol delivered the welcome speech in the function, presided over by a child Sniha Islam.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md. Khalilur Rahman and Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam were on the stage.

Swapnil Biswas, on behalf of the children also spoke at the event, jointly moderated by two children Rubaba Toha Jaman and A.L. Sharfuddin.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from a nuclear plant in Minnesota
50 injured in AL infighting in Patuakhali
Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
AL puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system, says BNP
Probe body to submit reports by two days
Hideous tailbacks paralyse city traffic
Pro-AL lawyers bag all 14 posts in SCBA polls
BD elected OIC Islamic HRC member


Latest News
Williamson century hands second Test control to New Zealand
Paralytic woman burnt to death in Dinajpur house fire
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin on war crime allegations
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela celebrates Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary
Most Read News
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
3 killed as autorickshaw crashed by bus in Bhola
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Bangladesh elected OIC vice-president
Pro-AL panel wins all 14 posts in SCBA polls
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft