Children in BD to be groomed as smart citizens: PM

TUNGIPARA, Mar 17: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the children to grow as smart citizens following the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



"The Father of the Nation Bangabandu sheikh Mujib is no longer with us, but he left his ideals for us to follow," she told a National Children's Day programme here.



The premier said the country's children must grow up with human virtues and groom themselves smartly through sports and physical exercises.



"Every child will have to engage in sports and physical exercises, remain neat and clean, obey teachers and guardians, follow these rules, and must have human virtues," she said.



The PM was addressing a discussion and cultural programme at Tungipara in Gopalganj, marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day-2023.



The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the programme under the management of Gopalganj district administration.



This year the theme of the day is "Smart Bangladesher Swapne Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishuder Chokh Somridhir Swapne Rangin (the birthday of Bangabandhu in the dream for Smart Bangladesh, Children need to be engrossed with dream for prosperity)."

The PM asked the children to be sympathetic towards the people with special needs or differently able persons.



Noting the children as the future of the nation, she said her government's goal is to develop them as the abled citizens of the country.



Quoting from a poem of poet Sukanta Bhattacharya, she said her government will build a Bangladesh where no child will go hungry and all will have education and housing in a country suitable for their living.



The PM thanked the Women and Children Affairs Ministry for picking this year's theme, adding that her government wants to transform the country into a smart Bangladesh by 2041.



"Today's children will be the smart community in future who will build Bangladesh properly," she said.



Hasina said no child in the Smart Bangladesh will be deprived of the light of education and no person will remain homeless.



"We will build Bangladesh by fulfilling the basic needs of every person and they will not suffer from poverty," she said.



Emphasizing sports and physical exercise, the PM said if children engage in sports, they can develop both their physical and mental health and thus all will finally grow up with self-confidence.



She said said doing something for the people, sacrificing for the people is a great work.



"The Father of the Nation had said that great achievements require great sacrifices," she said, asking the children to follow his ideal.



Hasina also highlighted her government's steps taken for the wellbeing of the children.



State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira spoke on the occasion, while Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol delivered the welcome speech in the function, presided over by a child Sniha Islam.



Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md. Khalilur Rahman and Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam were on the stage.



Swapnil Biswas, on behalf of the children also spoke at the event, jointly moderated by two children Rubaba Toha Jaman and A.L. Sharfuddin. UNB



