

President, PM pay tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara



The country celebrated the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety. The day was a public holiday. The celebrations began at the early hours of Friday.



In the morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital. After that, flanked by party's senior leaders Awami League President Sheikh Hasina placed another wreath at the portrait.



Later, the Prime Minister went to Tungipara, birth place of Bangabandhu. And, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the greatest leader of the soil by placing wreaths at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj.



President Abdul Hamid first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu's Mausoleum followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation while the bugle played the last post.



A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.



On behalf of the party, Sheikh Hasina placed another wreath at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu accompanied by AL senior leaders.



Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of AL were present.



Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.



The President also signed the visitor's book kept on the Mausoleum premises.



Earlier on Thursday, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages to the nation in observance of the day.



Marking the birth anniversary and the National Children's Day, the national flag was hoisted atop all buildings of government, semi government, autonomous and private organizations as well educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad.



Meanwhile, a national children's rally and a three-day book fair were organized. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the children's rally as chief guest organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.



Marking the day, different socio-cultural and political organisations, including the ruling AL and its associate organisations, took elaborate programmes.



The national flag and the party's flag were hoisted atop all party offices across the country in the morning.



National dailies published special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bengalis.



Marking the day, a discussion will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital at 4:00pm on March 19 (Sunday). AL President Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting.



Bangabandhu was born in Tungipara village of Gopalganj on March 17, 1920. While studying at Islamia College in Kolkata, he got involved in active politics.



Both while in and out of jail, Bangabandhu had led the Language Movement. On February 21, 1952 when Language Movement activists were killed, Bangabandhu was observing a hunger strike in jail.



In continuation of the Language Movement, all major movements of Bangalis including the General Elections in 1970 and the War of Liberation in 1971 were led by Sheikh Mujib.



Through his dynamic leadership, Bangabandhu had organised the Bangali nation to fight against exploitation and repression by the Pakistani rulers. The movement culminated in independent Bangladesh through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971.



When Bangabandhu was moving forward with an aim to build a Golden Bangladesh overcoming all obstacles, the defeated and anti-liberation war clique assassinated him along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.



The government declared the period from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021 as the 'Mujib Year' marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was extended till March 31, 2022.



