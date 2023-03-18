12 killed in road accidents



At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents on Friday, according to our correspondents reporting from Dhaka, Pirojpur, Bhola, Brahmanbaria and Dinajpur.



In Dhaka, two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Kakrail and Jatrabari areas of the capital early Friday.



In Kakrail, a youth was killed as a speedy truck hit his motorbike around 2:00am. The deceased was Abdullah Limon, 28, son of Late Mojibur Rahman of Narayanganj sadar upazila, a battery and IPS trader from Narayanganj.



Meanwhile, a 35-years-old unidentified man was killed in a road accident at Jatrabari in the capital around 3:00am.



Our Pirojpur Correspondent reports three people were killed and six others injured in a road accident at Sankarpasa village under Sadar upazila of Pirojpur district.



Three deceased were identified as Shaheen Mollik, 18, Yeasmin Mina, 22, of Morrelganj upazila and Md. Badsha, 17, of Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district.



Our Bhola Correspondent adds three people, including two female college students, were killed and another was injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Bhola-Charfashion highway under Daulatkhan upazila of the district on Friday.



The deceased were identified as Rima Akhter, 17, daughter of Kaisar Matabbar, Shikha, 17, daughter of Jahangir, residents of Joynagar union of Daulatkhan upazila and Abul Kalam, 55.



Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent writes two people were killed as a tractor plunged into a roadside ditch in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila on Friday.



The deceased were identified as Pavel Mia, 18, helper of the tractor's driver and Delwar Mia, 30, a pedestrian.



Our Dinajpur Correspondent adds a 50-year-old biker was killed after police said a speeding truck ran over him in the Dosh Mile area Friday.



The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain from the Bangibechaghat area of Dinajpur Sadar upazila, Sub-Inspector Noni Gopal of Dinajpur Highway Police said.



Our Tangail Correspondent reports a truck driver was killed as a bus ran over him on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Kalihati upazila of Tangail district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Irfan Miah, 50, a resident of Pouli area in the upazila.