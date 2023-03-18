Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

12 killed in road accidents

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

 
At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents on Friday, according to our correspondents reporting from Dhaka, Pirojpur, Bhola, Brahmanbaria and Dinajpur.

In Dhaka, two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Kakrail and Jatrabari areas of the capital early Friday.

In Kakrail, a youth was killed as a speedy truck hit his motorbike around 2:00am. The deceased was Abdullah Limon, 28, son of Late Mojibur Rahman of Narayanganj sadar upazila, a battery and IPS trader from Narayanganj.

Meanwhile, a 35-years-old unidentified man was killed in a road accident at Jatrabari in the capital around 3:00am.

Our Pirojpur Correspondent reports three people were killed and six others injured in a road accident at Sankarpasa village under Sadar upazila of Pirojpur district.

Three deceased were identified as Shaheen Mollik, 18, Yeasmin Mina, 22, of Morrelganj upazila and Md. Badsha, 17, of Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district.

Our Bhola Correspondent adds three people, including two female college students, were killed and another was injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Bhola-Charfashion highway under Daulatkhan upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Rima Akhter, 17, daughter of Kaisar Matabbar, Shikha, 17, daughter of Jahangir, residents of Joynagar union of Daulatkhan upazila and Abul Kalam, 55.

Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent writes two people were killed as a tractor plunged into a roadside ditch in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Pavel Mia, 18, helper of the tractor's driver and Delwar Mia, 30, a pedestrian.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent adds a 50-year-old biker was killed after police said a speeding truck ran over him in the Dosh Mile area Friday.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain from the Bangibechaghat area of Dinajpur Sadar upazila, Sub-Inspector Noni Gopal of Dinajpur Highway Police said.

Our Tangail Correspondent reports a truck driver was killed as a bus ran over him on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Kalihati upazila of Tangail district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Irfan Miah, 50, a resident of Pouli area in the upazila.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 killed in road accidents
ECB watchdog sees no Europe contagion after US, Swiss bank rescues
Retd army sergeant abducted by KNF
India accusing BNP on baseless allegation, party leaders tell Indian envoy
Factories go on indefinite strike in Sitakunda
Indian high commissioner pays tribute to Bangabandhu
One more victim of blast near Science Lab dies
UK parliamentary delegation pays tribute to Bangabandhu


Latest News
Williamson century hands second Test control to New Zealand
Paralytic woman burnt to death in Dinajpur house fire
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin on war crime allegations
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela celebrates Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary
Most Read News
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
3 killed as autorickshaw crashed by bus in Bhola
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Bangladesh elected OIC vice-president
Pro-AL panel wins all 14 posts in SCBA polls
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft