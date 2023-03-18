Video
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:36 AM
ECB watchdog sees no Europe contagion after US, Swiss bank rescues

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Mar 17: European Central Bank supervisors see no contagion for euro zone banks from recent turmoil, a source said on Friday, after US lenders threw First Republic Bank a $30 billion lifeline and tapped record amounts from the Federal Reserve.

Large US banks on Thursday swooped in to rescue the San Francisco-based lender, which was caught up in market volatility triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size US banks.

The rescue package came shortly after embattled Credit Suisse tapped an emergency central bank loan of up to $54 billion to shore up its liquidity. Shares in Switzerland's second-largest bank fell again on Friday despite the move.

The ECB, which on Thursday raised interest rates, held another ad hoc supervisory board meeting earlier this week in an unusual move ahead of a scheduled gathering next week.

The ECB supervisors saw no contagion to euro zone banks from the market turmoil, a source familiar with the content of the meeting told Reuters, adding that supervisors were told deposits remained stable across euro zone banks and exposure to Credit Suisse was immaterial.

"While markets are relieved that the Swiss central bank stepped in, sentiment is bound to remain very fragile, particularly as investors will likely worry about the eventual economic impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the ECB," said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management.

The Frankfurt-listed shares of First Republic rose as much as 5% in early trading on Friday. The bank's shares had closed up 10% in New York on Thursday, but fell 17% in after-market trading after it disclosed its cash position and just how much emergency liquidity it needed. They were indicated 5% lower in Friday's US pre-market trading.

While the two deals and action by policymakers have helped restore some calm to global markets, after a torrid week for banking stocks, analysts and investors are still concerned that the potential for a full-blown banking crisis is far from over.    REUTERS


