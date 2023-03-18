Video
India accusing BNP on baseless allegation, party leaders tell Indian envoy

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent


A BNP delegation told Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma that India is accusing BNP on a completely baseless allegation.
 A five-member delegation of BNP said this to Pranay Verma at his Baridhara residence on Thursday night. The team attended a dinner party on Thursday hosted by the Indian High Commissioner.

They stayed there for two and a half hours. BNP and Indian High Commission did not make any official comments about the discussion, so far.

Wishing not to be named a BNP leader told the Daily Observer, "The main topic of discussion with the Indian High Commissioner was the upcoming elections and the political situation in the country.  He asked us about our position on the election. We have clearly said that we will not go to the elections under this government."

Party leaders said that after more than a decade such meeting was held. It could help close the gap between BNP and Indian government.

BNP made it clear to the High Commissioner that there was almost no chance of having talks with the Awami League about the next general elections as AL broke its promises made ahead of 2014 and 2018 polls, said party sources.

The BNP vowed to continue its movement to have elections under a caretaker government.

When asked by the High Commissioner how long the protest programmes against the government will last, BNP leaders said that we will protest until the demands are met, before elections the movement will be taken to the final stage.

Pranay Verma also asked why BNP's relations with India have deteriorated. In reply to the question BNP leaders said that BNP has always believed in friendly relations with India. But BNP was blamed for the shipment of 10 truckloads of arms, which was a completely baseless allegation.

If the BNP government was involved in the incident, how did the police seize the consignment? Now Anup Chetia is saying the fabricated story about the incident, BNP leaders claimed.

About the relation with China BNP told the Indian High Commissioner that, BNP's relationship with China is the same as before. But the current government has developed closer relations with them.

Pranay Varma also asked the BNP leaders about physical condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. BNP leaders replied that Khaleda Zia is now ill. She is under the surveillance of doctors and taking treatment sometimes at home, sometimes at the hospital.

BNP leaders also said, Khalida Zia need better treatment abroad but the government does not allow her to avail advanced treatment.

At that time, BNP leaders highlighted the acting chairman of the party, Tariq Rahman, and said that he was arrested during the one/eleven government. He fell ill due to torture in prison. Later he went to London for treatment.

Sources said the Indian High Commissioner wanted to know about the BNP's ties with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefajat-e-Islam.

In reply BNP leaders said BNP alone protest demanding caretaker government, Jamaat was BNP's electoral ally.

They also told Verma that the government has a very good relationship with Hefajat, which even gave the Prime Minister the title: "Mother of Qawmi".

"We said that the government has shrunk the liberal space, creating more room for Islamist forces," said a BNP leader.


