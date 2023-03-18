Factories go on indefinite strike in Sitakunda

CHATTOGRAM Mar 17: All industrial units in Sitakunda remained shut as factory owners declared an indefinite strike protesting the harassment of Md Parvez Uddin Santu, Director of Seema Oxygen Plant on Wednesday.



Parvez was produced in court with a rope tied around his waist in a case filed in connection with a deadly blast in Seema Oxygen Plant that killed seven people on March 4.



The owners of the industrial units situated at Sitakunda have observed their first day of the indefinite strike on Friday protesting against the arrest and humiliation of Parvez.



The Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) also took similar decision in a meeting held on Friday.

Meanwhile, production, transportation and supply of Oxygen remained suspended on Friday.



Some 14 oxygen plants situated in Chattogram will remain closed for an indefinite period. The oxygen produced in these plants is mainly used by ship-breaking and rod-making factories.



However, the production of medical oxygen will not be affected by the strike, said BSBRA.



"Parvez is an industrialist and a member of our association. There was an accident at his plant. It's not like he's a thief or a robber who had to be taken to court with a rope around his waist," the BSBRA's executive committee opined.



"Parvez's treatment was an insult to all industrialists. He had a project worth Tk 1 billion destroyed. Many people died in the accident. He shouldn't be humiliated like this," the Association commented.



Parvez was arrested on March 14 over the fire incident in Seema Oxygen Plant in Sitakunda. The devastating fire killed seven people and seriously injured 25 others.



On March 15, a photo of him being escorted to court with a rope around his waist went viral on social media, sparking a wave of condemnation. As a result, a police officer has been temporarily suspended for his involvement in the incident.



Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association has announced to form a human chain at the Chattogram Press Club on Saturday demanding action against the policemen involved in the incident and the immediate release of Parvez.



The BSBA President also warned of closing all shipyards if their demands were not met at a protest rally in the port city on Thursday.



Meanwhile, The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) expressed outrage over the police action of taking Parvez to court with a rope tied around his waist.



Rokeya Begum, the widow of Abdul Quader who died in the blast, filed a case against 16 people, including the owners, accusing them of negligence leading to the fatal blast.



Parvez was arrested in the case and a court subsequently granted police one day to question him in custody.

