One more victim of blast near Science Lab dies



The death toll from the March 5 explosion at a commercial building near the Science Laboratory in the city reached five as one more victim died on Thursday evening.



The victim 53-year-old Md Jahur Ali succumbed to his burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNBPS) here at 7.30 pm, police sources said.



Chief Coordinator of the Institute Dr Samanta Lal Sen said that Jahur sustained 44 percent burn injuries in his body.



