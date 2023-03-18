Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

One more victim of blast near Science Lab dies

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent


The death toll from the March 5 explosion at a commercial building near the Science Laboratory in the city reached five as one more victim died on Thursday evening.

 The victim 53-year-old Md Jahur Ali succumbed to his burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNBPS) here at 7.30 pm, police sources said.
 
 Chief Coordinator of the Institute Dr Samanta Lal Sen said that Jahur sustained 44 percent burn injuries in his body.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 killed in road accidents
ECB watchdog sees no Europe contagion after US, Swiss bank rescues
Retd army sergeant abducted by KNF
India accusing BNP on baseless allegation, party leaders tell Indian envoy
Factories go on indefinite strike in Sitakunda
Indian high commissioner pays tribute to Bangabandhu
One more victim of blast near Science Lab dies
UK parliamentary delegation pays tribute to Bangabandhu


Latest News
Williamson century hands second Test control to New Zealand
Elderly woman burnt to death in Dinajpur house fire
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin on war crime allegations
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela celebrates Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary
Most Read News
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
3 killed as autorickshaw crashed by bus in Bhola
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Bangladesh elected OIC vice-president
Pro-AL panel wins all 14 posts in SCBA polls
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft