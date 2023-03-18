UK parliamentary delegation pays tribute to Bangabandhu

A 5-member parliamentary delegation from the UK visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The delegation placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had a tour of the museum, and signed the Visitors' Book, a Foreign Ministry release said on Friday.



The parliamentary delegation comprises of Jane Hunt MP (Conservative), Paul Bristow MP (Conservative), Paulette Hamilton MP (Labour), Antony Higginbotham MP (Conservative), and Tom Hunt (Conservative).



