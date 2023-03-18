Video
Fardin Murder Case Court defers hearing

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court deferred the hearing on Naraji (no-confidence) petition in BUET student Fardin Noor Parash murder case.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin's father Kazi Noor Uddin Rana appealed to the court to appoint a new lawyer to prosecute his case in the court and at the same time he prayed to court to grant time for submitting Naraji petition in the sensational murder case.

After hearing on his prayer, Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik granted the complainant time petition and it fixed April 16 for hearing on the Naraji petition.

The court also granted permanent bail to Amatullah Bushra in the case.

Bushra, who was in jail for two months following Fardin's death in November last year, was cleared of murder charges through a report submitted by the Detective Branch (DB) of police on February 6.

Kazi Nooruddin, the complainant in the Fardin murder case, in the petition said he rejected the probe report. He has also filed another petition for the certified copies of all documents of the case.

After the hearing, the court allowed both the petitions.

Detective Branch Inspector Yasin Shikder, also the Investigation Officer of the case, on February 6 submitted the final report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.



