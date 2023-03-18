

Shishu Kishore Mela celebrates Bangabandhu’s birthday



Children drew pictures of Bangabandhu and their arts were exhibited at the event.



Former media adviser to Prime Minister, the editor of the Daily Observer and chief adviser of BSK Mela Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present as chief guest.



Founder director of the Daily Observer, editor of Kishore Bangla, chairman of Mohammadi Group of Companies and chief patron of BSK Mela Mir Mosharref Hossain and Ekushe Padak winner and adviser of BSK Mela freedom fighter Dr Manoranjon Ghoshal were present as special guests.



Among others adviser of BSK Mela Harun Rashid Azad, general secretary Saiful Islam, vice president Akhteruzzaman Mithun, Shohidul Hasan, joint secretary Khurshid Alam, Nazrul Islam Kishan were present at the event.



President of BSK Mela Eashin Mohammad presided over the event.



Children arranged a cultural programme on Bangabandhu. Participating children with guardians and invited guests cut a cake to celebrate Father of the Nation's birth anniversary.



