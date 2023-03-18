Alarming rise in fire accidents

Dear sir



The plan that needs to be taken to reduce fire accidents is not seen much from the government side. A major accident is talked about for a few days - then it subsides over time. Many workers are losing their lives in factory fires at regular intervals in the country. The question has been raised whether the electricity and gas lines in these factories are safe or not. Because, if the electric and gas lines are faultless, fire accidents are not supposed to happen. From this it is easily inferred that most of the industries in our country have not yet become safe workplaces.



It will not be an exaggeration to say that the greed of the owners for more profit is the most responsible for such a situation. Apart from this, the government agencies that are in charge of looking after electricity and gas lines; they are failing to do their due diligence.



However, the salaries and allowances of the officers and employees working in these organizations are borne from the state treasury. That is, their salaries are paid with public money. But the indifference of the state-owned electricity and gas companies in fulfilling their responsibilities is not reducing the number of fire accidents across the country. If factories, business establishments, residential electrical and gas lines are brought under proper surveillance, the incidence of fire can be reduced to a great extent across the country.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)