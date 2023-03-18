Two more metro rail stations in operation

With the opening of two more metro rail stations in the city, the country has moved yet another step forward in terms of improved communication system. The accessibility of Mirpur-11 and Kazipara stations of Dhaka Metro Rail lately opened to people, apart from cutting city's traffic gridlock will invariably save precious time of commuters.



The benefits of an elevated metro rail in an overpopulated, quickly urbanising country like ours-forever jarring for space-are not overemphasized.



We believe the newly opened stations will help cut travel time significantly as they will allow more passengers from different locations easing the weight on other transport services. Needs be mentioned, with Mirpur-11 and Kazipara stations rolled into reality, seven out of nine Metro Rail stations have been opened so far.



Dhaka, which grew exponentially over the years, earned notoriety for its unbridled traffic congestion caused by poorly managed rickety public vehicles and inefficient traffic management. The metro rail, albeit a heavy investment projecthad long been a reality in dealing the perennial mess of city's congestion and pollution.



According to transport experts, the launch of metro rail will reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1 per cent. The unbearable traffic jam in Dhaka is not only increasing the suffering of the people, the country is also suffering economically.



According to news report, the government started the operation of Metro Rail on December 28 last year on a limited scale, and there was no stoppage between Uttara North and Agargaon stations. Later, the government opened Metro Rail's Pallabi, Uttara Centre and Mirpur-10 stations on January 25, February 18 and March 1, respectively.



Meanwhile, the government has decided to run Metro Rail every day from early morning to midnight from July this year. Currently, the trains are operating from 8:30am to 5pm and according to the DMTCL, the train operation till Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and till Kamalapur by 2025.



However, the journey of the highly technical project was not easy at all. Hundreds of experts and engineers, many of them from foreign countries, worked tirelessly using state-of-the-art technology to make the dream project a reality.



A country's improved communication system changes the face of that country. A country can hardly step forward sans an improved communication system. Developing an integrated transport system from the socio-economic perspective of our country is crucial. Now what is important is taking proper care of the metro rail system that has been possible for the goodwill and sincerity of the current government.



