

Prioritise education as fundamental human rights



Second-generation of human rights has been contained within the Constitution as the fundamental principles of state policy. These are the ones that concern the "Economic, Social and Cultural Rights".



The right to education is a secondary right and cannot be enforced in court. As this right is non-enforceable, education is just a citizen's prerogative and not a right in Bangladesh.



As the country awaits a new education law, it is time to push for a change in the Constitution regarding the status of the right. But why is it necessary for us to do so?



First, making a right enforceable in court means giving it full power of enforcement. Keeping economic, social, and cultural rights out of the reach of courts is arbitrary and results in curtailing the capacity of the courts to protect the marginalized and vulnerable groups in society. Indeed, the absence of judicial enforceability exposes the whole system to opportunities for malpractice.



Secondly, international human rights instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 26), the International Convention on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (Article 13), and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (Article 28) have recognized education as a human right for all by pronouncing that primary education should be compulsory and free to all and parties to these instruments should make national laws to create an equal and educated society.



Also, SAARC principles recognize education as a fundamental right. Neighboring countries and SAARC member states have started to accept the right to education as a fundamental human right. Five of the eight member states, namely India in 2002, Afghanistan in 2004, Maldives in 2009, Pakistan in 2010, & Nepal in 2015 have accepted the right to education as a fundamental human right in their constitution.



Except for Afghanistan and Pakistan, the other three also have corresponding national educational legislation. Only Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh do not include education in their constitution as a fundamental right. What message does it send to the world regarding our commitment to ensuring and protecting the right to education?



Furthermore, the status of fundamental rights is essential for the education sector to diminish discrimination against all sorts. Even after allocating so many budgets in the education sector, members belonging to the community of transgender, disabled, ethnic minorities, Urdu-speaking Bangladeshi born, children of sex workers, and other marginalized portions seldom enjoy the full privilege of education.



According to the data procured by research conducted by Manusher Jonno Foundation in 2016, only 28% of the marginalized people have received formal education. The organization dictates that the government, the market, and society are equally to be blamed for this low rate. As a result, it has become critical to ensure the judicial enforceability of the right to education, so that these people can seek proper remedies from the judicial body.



Again, the right to education must be guaranteed and protected at all costs to build a just and equal society and, in the long run, to uphold the rule of law.



Finally, while it is the goal of the government to attain a 100 percent adult literacy rate within the fiscal year 2031, even till 2021 it was only 75.6 percent. To achieve this target, the right to education needs to fall under the category of fundamental human rights.



A graduate from Law UAP-UMSAILS LLM Program.



