

Normalising inappropriate behaviour through memes and trolls



Memes and trolls can have several adverse effects: spreading misinformation, Cyber bullying, Normalising inappropriate behaviour, Distracting from essential issues, Inciting violence, Disrespecting cultural and social norms, decreasing empathy, Negative impact on mental health, Loss of credibility, Tarnishing reputations etc.



The spread of misinformation is a significant negative effect of memes and trolls. In today's digital age, memes and trolls can quickly go viral, spreading false information and leading to confusion and harm. Misinformation can cause people to make decisions based on inaccurate information, leading to negative consequences. For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some memes and trolls spread false information about the virus, such as conspiracy theories, false cures, and hoaxes, leading to confusion and potentially harmful behaviour. This misinformation can be particularly dangerous during a public health crisis when people's lives are at stake. Moreover, misinformation can also have significant political consequences.



Misinformation campaigns using memes and trolls can undermine the credibility of political leaders and institutions, manipulate public opinion, and create social unrest. And this can lead to division and undermine democratic processes, as people may not have accurate information to make informed decisions.



To combat the spread of misinformation, we must be vigilant about the information we consume and share online. We should fact-check information before sharing it and avoid engaging with trolls spreading false information. Additionally, social media platforms can take steps to limit the spread of misinformation, such as removing content that violates their community standards and promoting fact-checking resources. Overall, spreading misinformation through memes and trolls can have far-reaching consequences, and it's essential to address this issue to promote a more informed and healthy online environment.



Cyber bullying is another negative effect of memes and trolls. Trolls often engage in cyber bullying by intentionally attacking individuals or groups with harmful or hurtful messages, comments, or memes. Cyber bullying can take many forms, including harassment, threats, insults, and spreading rumours, and can have severe consequences for victims. The impact of cyber bullying on victims can be significant, leading to emotional distress, anxiety, depression, and in some cases, suicide.



Cyber bullying can also affect victims' self-esteem, relationships, and academic or work performance, making it difficult for them to function normally. Moreover, the anonymity of the internet can make it challenging to hold cyber bullies accountable for their actions, making it more difficult for victims to seek justice.



To combat cyber bullying, it's essential to raise awareness of the issue and provide support for victims. Schools, parents, and other community organizations can provide education on cyber bullying and promote positive online behaviours, such as respecting others and not engaging in harmful behaviours.



Additionally, social media platforms can take steps to prevent cyber bullying, such as implementing reporting mechanisms, blocking abusive users, and promoting positive interactions among users. Cyber bullying through memes and trolls can have severe and long-lasting consequences for victims. Addressing this issue is crucial to promote a safe and healthy online environment for everyone.



The normalisation of inappropriate behaviour is another negative effect of memes and trolls. Memes and trolls can be used to perpetuate inappropriate and harmful behaviours, making them more socially acceptable. For instance, memes and trolls that make light of sexual harassment, racism, and other forms of discrimination can normalize such behaviours, making it more challenging to address and combat them. This can lead to a culture of disrespect and harm, where individuals feel entitled to engage in inappropriate behaviour without consequences.



Normalising inappropriate behaviour can also have significant implications for society, as it can perpetuate inequality, injustice, and harm to vulnerable groups. It can create a culture where individuals feel justified in engaging in harmful behaviours, leading to a breakdown of social norms and values.



Moreover, the widespread use of memes and trolls that normalise inappropriate behaviour can make it difficult for individuals to recognize and speak out against such behaviours, perpetuating a cycle of harm and normalization.



To combat the normalisation of inappropriate behaviour, raising awareness of the issue and promoting positive social norms and values is essential. This can include education on respectful and appropriate behaviour, promoting diversity and inclusion, and creating safe spaces for individuals to discuss and address inappropriate behaviours. Social media platforms can also prevent normalising inappropriate behaviour, such as removing content that violates community standards and promoting positive social norms and values. Normalising inappropriate behaviour through memes and trolls can have significant negative consequences for individuals and society. Addressing this issue is essential to promote a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusivity.



To address the spread of misinformation and propaganda through memes and trolls, it's important to promote critical thinking and fact-checking. Individuals should be encouraged to question the validity of information they come across online and to verify information through reputable sources. Additionally, social media platforms can take steps to combat the spread of misinformation, such as removing content that spreads false information and promoting fact-checking resources.



In conclusion, memes and trolls have become increasingly prevalent in online culture. While memes can be used for harmless humour and entertainment, they can also negatively impact individuals and society. Trolls, who intentionally provoke or harass others online, can cause significant harm to their victims and perpetuate a culture of disrespect and harm. The adverse effects of memes and trolls include mental health issues, cyber bullying, normalising inappropriate behaviour, and desensitization to severe problems. Raising awareness, promoting positive social norms and values, and creating safe spaces for individuals to discuss and address harmful behaviours are essential to combat these issues. We must work together to create a safer and healthier online environment for everyone and to ensure that memes and trolls do not cause harm to individuals or society.

Yasir Monon, Faculty, Department of English, Fareast International University



