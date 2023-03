Five cultural personalities awarded in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 17: Five literary and cultural personalities were awarded and accorded reception as recognition of their outstanding contribution to the cultural arena on Wednesday evening.



Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy organised the reception in its auditorium. The award winning persons are Dr Tasiqul Islam Raja (Cultural research), Mostofa Sarker (Folk culture), Maksudul (Musical instrument), Sudhir Chandra Mondal (Stage drama), and Azahar Uddin (Photography). Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liakat Ali Lucky attended the function as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Jalil was in the chair.