‘Backward char people in better position’



GAIBANDHA, Mar 17: Dr Nomita Halder, managing director (MD) of Palli Karma Sayahak Foundation (PKSF) said, the people of the hard-to-reach chars and ethnic groups here are in a better position economically than at any time of the past and passing their days without economic hardship.



"This has been made possible by the initiatives of the non-government organizations side by side with taking government's initiatives. Now, Bangladesh is dreaming of building a poverty and hunger free happy and prosperous country by 2030 and Smart Bangladesh by 2041", she also said.



Dr Nomita made the comments while she was talking to the journalists during her official visit at Nilkuthi Char under Gozaria Union of Fulchhari Upazila in the district where a project is being implemented by a non-government organization, SKS Foundation with the financial support of PKSF as the chief guest.



Hearing the advice of the oficials of the project, the char-dwellers had established food banks to pass their critical times during the natural calamities like flood and river erosion without food crisis, she added.



The char farmers are also rearing poultry, goat, cow and producing agro-products on their sandy char land in a large scale taking technological support from the project and earning economic profit as a result their socio-economic condition has improved more, she further said.



Taking the micro-credit on an easy term from the organization, the ethnic communities here have been engaged in income-generating activities including handicrafts, and because of it, their socio-economic condition is being changed gradually, she said, adding that Bangladesh has become a role model of development.



If everything goes smoothly, Bangladesh would be turned into Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a mission and vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Senior officials of PKSF, executive chief of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton accompanied the MD during her visit.



After ending the field visit, the MD also participated in the view-exchange meeting with the officials of the PKSF-run projects and SKS Foundation at the hallroom of SKS in the afternoon and urged them to be more serious, dutiful and punctual to discharge their duties in a bid to reach the benefits of the project to the doorstep of the common people to have a better society.



In reply to a query, an official of SKS Foundation said the objective of her visit was to see how much the fortune of people in the area has been changed after joining the project.



