

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary celebrated in districts



On March 17 in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bengali of all times, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.



To mark the Day, district administrations, different socio-cultural organizations, educational institutions and political parties organized different programmes including cutting cake, holding discussion meeting, cultural function, placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, bringing out rallies, children's gathering, recitation from Holly Quran, poem recitation, speech and essay writing competition, and screening documentary film on the life and works of Bangabandhu.



Besides, special prayer and Doa Mahfil were also offered in different religious institutions; improved diet was also served to jails, orphanages and hospitals in all districts.



BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the town at around 9:30am.



Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, DC Md Saiful Islam, District Awami League (AL) President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Department Masum Ali Beg, Additional DC (ADC) (Revenue) Ujjal Kumar Ghosh, and ADC (Education and ICT) Nilufa Yasmin, among others, also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.



The district organized a children's gathering at around 11:30am, and brought out a rally from the DC office premises. After parading the main streets of the town, the rally ended at Bogura Zilla School. A cake was cut at the Zilla School auditorium.



Besides, District AL began the day with hoisting the national and the party flags atop its office at around 7:30am.



A discussion meeting was also held at District AL office, with its President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu.



District AL General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



A cultural function was also arranged at Satmatha Mujib Mancha in the town in the evening.



DINAJPUR: Different programmes were organized in the district marking the Day.



Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises in the town.



Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Iqbalur Rahim, MP, DC Khaled Mohammad Jaki, Superintend of Police (SP) Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, PPM (Seba), Additional SP Md Mominul Karim, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Md Joynul Abedin, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Imdad Sarker, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Laxmipur Municipality AL President Advocate Shamim Alam Sarker Babu, its GS Enam Ullah Jami, Sadar Upazila AL GS Mominul Islam, District Mohila AL President Sultana Bulbul and its GS Tariqun Begum Labun, among others, also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there.



JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan in the district town in the morning.



Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, MP, from Joypurhat-2 Constituency, Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, from Joypurhat-1 Constituency, Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi, SP Nure Alam, and Zilla Parishad Chairman Principal Khwaja Shamsul Alam, among others, paid tribute to the Father of the Nation there in phases.



Essay writing and art competition for children was also arranged at District Shishu Academy.



Besides, District AL cut a cake at its office on the occasion.



A discussion meeting was also held there with its President Arifur Rahman in the chair.



Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood, MP, spoke as the chief guest while Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, was present as the special guest.



District AL GS Jakir Hossain Mandal, among others, also attended the programme.



KHULNA: The day's programme began with hoisting the national flag atop all public, private and autonomous buildings in the city.



Different Socio-cultural and political organizations and government offices placed wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises in the city.



Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) and Khulna City Unit AL President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, DIG of Khulna Range Police Moinul Haque, Khulna District administration, Zilla Parishad, City and District Unit AL, and City and District Unit Muktijoddha Sangsad were present at that time.



To mark the Day, Khulna District administration organized a discussion meeting, cultural programme, cake cutting and prize distribution ceremony at Shilpakala Academy.



KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the meeting as the chief guest with DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair.



"Bangabandhu had organized the nation through his dynamic leadership to fight exploitation and repression by the Pakistani rulers. The movement culminated in independent Bangladesh through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971," said the KCC mayor.



Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman, KMP Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Additional DIG of Khulna Range Police Md Iqbal, and SP Mahbub Hossain, among others, also addressed the programme.



Later on, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners of different competition.



Recitation from the Holy Quran was held followed by a Doa Mahfil and Munajat after Juma prayers there.



The mayor, government officials and a good number of Muslim scholars participated in the Doa Mahfil.



AL and its front organizations, KCC, Khulna WASA, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Agricultural University and other educational institutions, Khulna Betar, Khulna Shishu Academy, Mongla Port Authority, West Zone Power Company Ltd, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club, and Khulna Union of Journalists also observed the Day in a befitting manner.



LAXMIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



Former Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism AKM Shahjahan Kamal, MP, and Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, from Laxmipur-3 Constituency, placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu on District Collectorate Bhaban premises in the town at around 10am.



Laxmipur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda, SP Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf, District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu BMA President Dr Ashfakur Rahman Mamun, Sadar UNO Md Emran Hossain, Department of Agricultural Extension DD Dr Jakir Hossain, Social Services Department DD Nurul Islam Patwari and others also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there in phases.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held on District Collectorate Bhaban premises with DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda in the chair.



NOAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the district.



The Day's programme began with singing the national anthem in front of the administrative building of the university at 9:30am.



Then a rally was brought out which paraded the main streets of the campus.



Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NSTU Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam led the rally.



After the rally, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the administrative building.



Then, a cake has been cut with the participation of children.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.



NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam attended the programme as the chief guest while Pro-VC and Convener of the National Day Celebration Committee Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki presided over the programme.



PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.



Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Chattar in the town at around 10am.

People from all walks of life paid tribute to the Father of the Nation at that time.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.



Pirojpur DC Mohammad Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Monira Parvin presided over the meeting.



A cake has also been cut at Government Boys School in the town at around 12pm.



RANGAMATI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



Dipankar Talukdar, MP, Chattogram Hill Tracts Affair Secretary Mosammat Hamida Begum, Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Abu Touhid, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shahiduzzaman Mohsin Roman, among others, placed wreaths on the mural of Bangabandhu in the town in the morning.



A rally was brought out then from Rangamati College ground, and it ended at Rangamati Minority Groups' Cultural Institute after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman in the chair.



Dipankar Talukdar, MP, and SP Mir Abu Touhid, among others, also spoke at the programme.



RAJBARI: In this connection, the district administration and District AL separately organized different programmes in the town.



A discussion meeting was held on the Officers' Club premises in the town.



Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, Rajbari DC Abu Kaiser Khan, SP MM Shakiluzzaman, ADC (General) Subarno Saha, Rajbari Municipality Mayor Mohammad Alamgir Hossain Titu, and Civil Surgeon Dr Ibrahim Mohammad Titon, among others, were also present at that time.



Meanwhile, District AL also organized a discussion at its office with its GS Eradot Ali in the chair.



Hedayet Hossain Shorab, Advocate Sofiqul Islam and Advocate Khan Mohammad Jahurul Islam, among others, also attended the programme.



SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Auditorium in the district town at around 10am.



Dr Habibe Millat, MP, was present as the chief guest while Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting.



SP Arifur Rahman Mandal, District AL President Freedom Fighter KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its GS Abdus Samad, and Joint GS Dr Jannat Ara Talukder Henry, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises which paraded the main streets of the town.



After the rally, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises.



TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA: To mark the Day, an exceptional programme was held in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district.



The programme was organized to create a charm among the fishermen who became workless amid the ongoing fishing ban.



Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, from Bhola-3 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Tazumuddin UNO Mariam Begum presided over the programme.



A number of fishermen and their children participated in various traditional sports under the programme.



The 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2023 was celebrated in all districts of the country on Friday with due respect and festivity.On March 17 in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bengali of all times, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.To mark the Day, district administrations, different socio-cultural organizations, educational institutions and political parties organized different programmes including cutting cake, holding discussion meeting, cultural function, placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, bringing out rallies, children's gathering, recitation from Holly Quran, poem recitation, speech and essay writing competition, and screening documentary film on the life and works of Bangabandhu.Besides, special prayer and Doa Mahfil were also offered in different religious institutions; improved diet was also served to jails, orphanages and hospitals in all districts.BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the town at around 9:30am.Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, DC Md Saiful Islam, District Awami League (AL) President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Department Masum Ali Beg, Additional DC (ADC) (Revenue) Ujjal Kumar Ghosh, and ADC (Education and ICT) Nilufa Yasmin, among others, also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.The district organized a children's gathering at around 11:30am, and brought out a rally from the DC office premises. After parading the main streets of the town, the rally ended at Bogura Zilla School. A cake was cut at the Zilla School auditorium.Besides, District AL began the day with hoisting the national and the party flags atop its office at around 7:30am.A discussion meeting was also held at District AL office, with its President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu.District AL General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, among others, also spoke on the occasion.A cultural function was also arranged at Satmatha Mujib Mancha in the town in the evening.DINAJPUR: Different programmes were organized in the district marking the Day.Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises in the town.Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Iqbalur Rahim, MP, DC Khaled Mohammad Jaki, Superintend of Police (SP) Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, PPM (Seba), Additional SP Md Mominul Karim, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Md Joynul Abedin, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Imdad Sarker, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Laxmipur Municipality AL President Advocate Shamim Alam Sarker Babu, its GS Enam Ullah Jami, Sadar Upazila AL GS Mominul Islam, District Mohila AL President Sultana Bulbul and its GS Tariqun Begum Labun, among others, also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan in the district town in the morning.Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, MP, from Joypurhat-2 Constituency, Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, from Joypurhat-1 Constituency, Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi, SP Nure Alam, and Zilla Parishad Chairman Principal Khwaja Shamsul Alam, among others, paid tribute to the Father of the Nation there in phases.Essay writing and art competition for children was also arranged at District Shishu Academy.Besides, District AL cut a cake at its office on the occasion.A discussion meeting was also held there with its President Arifur Rahman in the chair.Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood, MP, spoke as the chief guest while Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, was present as the special guest.District AL GS Jakir Hossain Mandal, among others, also attended the programme.KHULNA: The day's programme began with hoisting the national flag atop all public, private and autonomous buildings in the city.Different Socio-cultural and political organizations and government offices placed wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises in the city.Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) and Khulna City Unit AL President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, DIG of Khulna Range Police Moinul Haque, Khulna District administration, Zilla Parishad, City and District Unit AL, and City and District Unit Muktijoddha Sangsad were present at that time.To mark the Day, Khulna District administration organized a discussion meeting, cultural programme, cake cutting and prize distribution ceremony at Shilpakala Academy.KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the meeting as the chief guest with DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair."Bangabandhu had organized the nation through his dynamic leadership to fight exploitation and repression by the Pakistani rulers. The movement culminated in independent Bangladesh through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971," said the KCC mayor.Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman, KMP Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Additional DIG of Khulna Range Police Md Iqbal, and SP Mahbub Hossain, among others, also addressed the programme.Later on, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners of different competition.Recitation from the Holy Quran was held followed by a Doa Mahfil and Munajat after Juma prayers there.The mayor, government officials and a good number of Muslim scholars participated in the Doa Mahfil.AL and its front organizations, KCC, Khulna WASA, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Agricultural University and other educational institutions, Khulna Betar, Khulna Shishu Academy, Mongla Port Authority, West Zone Power Company Ltd, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club, and Khulna Union of Journalists also observed the Day in a befitting manner.LAXMIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.Former Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism AKM Shahjahan Kamal, MP, and Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, from Laxmipur-3 Constituency, placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu on District Collectorate Bhaban premises in the town at around 10am.Laxmipur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda, SP Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf, District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu BMA President Dr Ashfakur Rahman Mamun, Sadar UNO Md Emran Hossain, Department of Agricultural Extension DD Dr Jakir Hossain, Social Services Department DD Nurul Islam Patwari and others also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there in phases.Later on, a discussion meeting was held on District Collectorate Bhaban premises with DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda in the chair.NOAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the district.The Day's programme began with singing the national anthem in front of the administrative building of the university at 9:30am.Then a rally was brought out which paraded the main streets of the campus.Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NSTU Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam led the rally.After the rally, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the administrative building.Then, a cake has been cut with the participation of children.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam attended the programme as the chief guest while Pro-VC and Convener of the National Day Celebration Committee Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki presided over the programme.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Chattar in the town at around 10am.People from all walks of life paid tribute to the Father of the Nation at that time.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.Pirojpur DC Mohammad Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Monira Parvin presided over the meeting.A cake has also been cut at Government Boys School in the town at around 12pm.RANGAMATI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.Dipankar Talukdar, MP, Chattogram Hill Tracts Affair Secretary Mosammat Hamida Begum, Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Abu Touhid, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shahiduzzaman Mohsin Roman, among others, placed wreaths on the mural of Bangabandhu in the town in the morning.A rally was brought out then from Rangamati College ground, and it ended at Rangamati Minority Groups' Cultural Institute after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman in the chair.Dipankar Talukdar, MP, and SP Mir Abu Touhid, among others, also spoke at the programme.RAJBARI: In this connection, the district administration and District AL separately organized different programmes in the town.A discussion meeting was held on the Officers' Club premises in the town.Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, Rajbari DC Abu Kaiser Khan, SP MM Shakiluzzaman, ADC (General) Subarno Saha, Rajbari Municipality Mayor Mohammad Alamgir Hossain Titu, and Civil Surgeon Dr Ibrahim Mohammad Titon, among others, were also present at that time.Meanwhile, District AL also organized a discussion at its office with its GS Eradot Ali in the chair.Hedayet Hossain Shorab, Advocate Sofiqul Islam and Advocate Khan Mohammad Jahurul Islam, among others, also attended the programme.SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Auditorium in the district town at around 10am.Dr Habibe Millat, MP, was present as the chief guest while Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting.SP Arifur Rahman Mandal, District AL President Freedom Fighter KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its GS Abdus Samad, and Joint GS Dr Jannat Ara Talukder Henry, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises which paraded the main streets of the town.After the rally, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises.TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA: To mark the Day, an exceptional programme was held in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district.The programme was organized to create a charm among the fishermen who became workless amid the ongoing fishing ban.Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, from Bhola-3 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Tazumuddin UNO Mariam Begum presided over the programme.A number of fishermen and their children participated in various traditional sports under the programme.