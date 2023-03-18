Mamata, Akhilesh Yadav agree on new front - without Congress

KOLKATA, Mar 17: Three key opposition parties in the centre have agreed to keep both the Congress and the BJP at an arm's length, indicating they will follow a policy of treating the two parties equally.



This was decided after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today. Ms Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, will also meet Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha who heads the Biju Janata Dal, next week.



The strategy is aimed at countering the BJP's attempt to portray Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a key leader of a grouping of opposition parties. The BJP has been trying to get Gandhi to apologise after he alleged opposition leaders' microphones are muted in India's parliament during a speech in London recently. Other opposition parties now suspect the BJP has been targeting them using Gandhi.



"Rahul Gandhi made comments abroad and BJP will not let parliament function till he apologises. This means they don't want parliament to function by using the Congress. The BJP wants Rahul Gandhi to be the face (of opposition) so that it helps the BJP. There is no need to decide on a prime ministerial face (for 2024 election)," Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay told NDTV. Bandyopadhyay said it's a fallacy to think the Congress is the "big boss" of the opposition.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Naveen Patnaik on March 23. We will discuss this (plan to maintain equidistance from BJP and Congress) with other opposition parties. We are not saying it is a third front, but regional parties have the strength to take on the BJP," Bandyopadhyay said. NDTV



