India is powerful to stand against ‘pressure of West’: Iraj Elahi







Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi also sought the resumption of the import of crude oil by India from Iran while citing New Delhi not succumbing under pressure by the Western powers to not continue procurement of petroleum products from Russia following the Ukraine crisis.



India stopped procurement of crude oil from Iran after the US did not continue with sanction waivers to India and several other countries.



"We believe that India is and was strong and powerful to stand against the pressure of the West India is a rising power.



India has a powerful economy. So India could easily resist pressure from the US and the West," the ambassador told a group of journalists.



Citing India's resistance against pressure to not buy oil from Russia, Elahi hoped that New Delhi would soon start importing oil from Iran as such a move would benefit the Indian economy, Indian people, and the Indian oil firms concerned.



On the Chabahar port project, he called for its speedy implementation while highlighting its strategic importance.



"We should view Chabahar port not just from an economic perspective but it should be considered as a strategic partnership.



Because of this importance, the speed of cooperation, the speed of progress, and the speed of promotion in Chabahar should be faster than what is now," he said.



"It is important for India as well as Iran. It will be for our benefit," he added.



Meanwhile, The China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to revive diplomatic ties should not be a matter of concern for India as the pact would provide regional stability and would be beneficial for New Delhi's interests as well, Iranian ambassador Iraj Elahi said on Friday.



Under the deal, Iran and Saudi Arabia last week announced the full-fledged restoration of their diplomatic relations, seven years after severing the ties following a bitter row.



"I think it (the agreement) should not be a concern for India. It would be of benefit to India since it would help and intensify the stability and peace in the Persian Gulf region," the envoy told a group of journalists.



"So it would be of benefit to India despite what has been done at the mediation of China," he said.



The surprise announcement on the deal had taken the diplomatic circles in New Delhi by surprise.



Elahi said peace and stability in the Gulf region will benefit the Indian diaspora as well, besides resulting in greater economic engagement that would include India's trade ties with various countries in the region. PTI

