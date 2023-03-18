Video
Biden to celebrate St Patrick's Day with Irish PM

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

WASHINGTON, Mar 17: President Joe Biden and Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will paint the town green on Friday at a series of Saint Patrick's Day events celebrating strong US-Irish links -- and Biden's personal love for the country.

The Irish leader's White House visit is a cherished annual tradition.

That has never been more true than under Biden, who frequently trumpets his family roots in Ireland and sprinkles quotes from Irish poems through his speeches.

Varadkar's day will start with breakfast at Vice President Kamala Harris's residence, with "eggs Saint Patrick" on the menu, according to the White House. Varadkar and Biden will then have lunch at the US Capitol, hosted by Republican speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy.

At the White House, Varadkar will then present Biden with the traditional shamrock  -- a sprig of clover representing Ireland. Entertaining the revelers will be Irish pop star Niall Horan, a former member of mega boy band One Direction, now a singer-songwriter.    AFP


