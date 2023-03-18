

Mahmudullah still in BCB's WC plan



"Riyad has done enough. He has a lot of experience," Hathurusingha told during pre-match press conference on Friday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. "We know what he can bring".



"We are trying to expand our pool of players before the World Cup. We are trying to give opportunities to players we think can do the role. It doesn't mean that if that guy perform well, Mahmudullah is finished. He is still in our plans," he assured.



Bangladesh called in a bunch of irregular faces for the series commencing today including Yasir Ali Rabbi, Towhid Hridoy, Rony Talukdar, Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Hathurusingha wants them to do what they did in domestic cricket.



"They can play with the freedom with which they play local cricket. We have seen what they can do in local tournaments, which is how we picked them. we are giving them the mental confidence so that they can do it in the international level. We are looking at who has that character to do the role in the international level," Hathursingha explained.



Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan claimed that Bangladesh out fielded England. Hathurusingha also praised the effort of players in the middle. He said, "We were very happy with our attitude, body language and fielding. Even if we lost both series, if I see those things, I know that going forward, we are in the right direction."



Regarding today's match Hathurusingha further said, "It looks like a good wicket to bat on. There's enough for the fast bowlers and spinners here too. I always rate our spinners. They are very tactically skillful. But this time my fast bowlers have come in leaps and bounds. I am very happy with that as well."



Bangladesh dropped experienced cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad from the ODI squad ahead of the home series against Ireland. The BCB selectors claimed that they rested Mahmudullah to make space for side bench. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha not only reclaimed the same but also informed that Mahmudullah is still in their plan for the ODI World Cup."Riyad has done enough. He has a lot of experience," Hathurusingha told during pre-match press conference on Friday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. "We know what he can bring"."We are trying to expand our pool of players before the World Cup. We are trying to give opportunities to players we think can do the role. It doesn't mean that if that guy perform well, Mahmudullah is finished. He is still in our plans," he assured.Bangladesh called in a bunch of irregular faces for the series commencing today including Yasir Ali Rabbi, Towhid Hridoy, Rony Talukdar, Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Hathurusingha wants them to do what they did in domestic cricket."They can play with the freedom with which they play local cricket. We have seen what they can do in local tournaments, which is how we picked them. we are giving them the mental confidence so that they can do it in the international level. We are looking at who has that character to do the role in the international level," Hathursingha explained.Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan claimed that Bangladesh out fielded England. Hathurusingha also praised the effort of players in the middle. He said, "We were very happy with our attitude, body language and fielding. Even if we lost both series, if I see those things, I know that going forward, we are in the right direction."Regarding today's match Hathurusingha further said, "It looks like a good wicket to bat on. There's enough for the fast bowlers and spinners here too. I always rate our spinners. They are very tactically skillful. But this time my fast bowlers have come in leaps and bounds. I am very happy with that as well."