National cricketers celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday

The national cricketers who are in Sylhet to play the three-match ODI series against Ireland celebrated the 103rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by cutting a cake at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.



After their training session, ahead of the first match against the Irish on Saturday, all of the players and coaching staff of Bangladesh cut the cake.



The birthday of the Father of the Nation is being celebrated as 'National Children's Day'.



'Today the nation remembers you with humble respect. In our endless love, you will forever be immortal,'--- was written on the cake.



"Happy 103rd Birthday to the Greatest Bengali of All Time, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Your contributions to our nation's independence and progress will never be forgotten," ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan posted on his facebook.



Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed wrote, "Happy 103rd birthday to the architect of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - your vision, courage and unwavering commitment to the Bengali people continue to inspire us today." BSS

