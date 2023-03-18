Video
Sports

Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers to face injury, thunderstorm aside Ireland today

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The first of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. After a successful home series against England Bangladesh have been fighting with injury problems while the match is possible to be washed away.

The under light affair however, is slated for 2:00 pm (BST)
Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal is doubtful today as the opener is suffering from fever, while Zakir Hasan ruled out sustaining injury and succeeded by Rony Talukdar. Mehidy Miraz's injury during practice session on the day before the game added further tension to the Bangladesh tent. In case of Tamim's unavailability Liton Das will captain Bangladesh today and Rony will be awarded with the ODI cap to pair with Liton to open Bangladesh innings.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy and Afif Hossain make a solid and steady batting line up while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will be playing as specialist bowlers.

Ireland on the contrary, are ready to take challenge as their senior players like skipper Andy Balbirnie, veteran Paul Stirling, speedster Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell have fair knowledge about Bangladesh cricket as they have seen in the domestic events of Bangladesh very frequently while young guns like Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny and Josh Little showed their capability during the warm-up match on Thursday.

This will be the first Bangladesh tour of Ireland in 15 years. They last came in Bangladesh in 2008. It's the maiden complete series between the rivals too as the Irish are going to play one off Test, who became the fullest member of the ICC couple of years back.

SICS produces a lot of runs, while weather forecast reveals 6.9mm rain in the afternoon. So, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post runs as quick as possible considering the D/L effect.


