

Mariom Maria to release new songs



Very soon the song titled "Abar Eseche Raat" composed by Ruptanu Sharma and written by Jamal Reza is coming on Mariom Maria's YouTube channel.



She is bringing a Dhamail song with the lyrics and tunes of eminent lyricist Shri Suparna Das and the music of Torik Al Islam.



In the words of the popular lyricist Robiul Islam Jibon, She is coming up with another duet song in the tunes and music of the popular North American instrumentalist and music director Masud Rana.



A few days ago, Mariom Maria received the Dhaliwood Film & Music award 2022 in North America for her special contribution to music. She also received the Best Singer Award of Bangladesh Entertainment Journalist Award (BABISAS)-2021.



She has gained a lot of fame by performing several stage shows in Kolkata, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, North America, and Canada.



In Bangladesh Music Industry, Mariom Bagum Maria is well known as Mariom Maria.



Nowadays, she is a renowned face by the name of Maria in the Bangladesh Music sector.

