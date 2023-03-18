Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Mariom Maria to release new songs

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Women\'s Own Desk

Mariom Maria to release new songs

Mariom Maria to release new songs

Popular music artist Mariom Maria will release a number of new songs this year to enthrall her audience.

Very soon the song titled "Abar Eseche Raat" composed by Ruptanu Sharma and written by Jamal Reza is coming on Mariom Maria's YouTube channel.

She is bringing a Dhamail  song with the lyrics and tunes of eminent lyricist Shri Suparna Das and the music of Torik Al Islam.

In the words of the popular lyricist Robiul Islam Jibon, She is coming up with another duet song in the tunes and music of the popular North American instrumentalist and music director Masud Rana.

A few days ago, Mariom Maria received the Dhaliwood Film & Music award 2022 in North America for her special contribution to music. She also received the Best Singer Award of Bangladesh Entertainment Journalist Award (BABISAS)-2021.

She has gained a lot of fame by performing several stage shows in Kolkata, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, North America, and Canada.

In Bangladesh Music Industry, Mariom Bagum Maria is well known as Mariom Maria.

Nowadays, she is a renowned face by the name of Maria in the Bangladesh Music sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
USAID's AUHC activity, SHN panel discussion held
Mariom Maria to release new songs
F-Commerce summit held to empower entrepreneurs
Coca-Cola Foundation, United Purpose host a workshop for rural women
Breaking norms and forging ahead: TAAGA celebrates young female professionals in BD
Maverick Salma Adil shows way to success
Economic empowerment must to ensure women's rights: Speaker
Women participation in science, technology increases in Bangladesh


Latest News
Elderly woman burnt to death in Dinajpur house fire
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin on war crime allegations
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela celebrates Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary
We'll soon win in anti-govt movement: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
3 killed as autorickshaw crashed by bus in Bhola
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Bangladesh elected OIC vice-president
Pro-AL panel wins all 14 posts in SCBA polls
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft