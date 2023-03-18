F-Commerce summit held to empower entrepreneurs

A daylong conference styled 'F-Commerce Summit 2023' was held in Dhaka on March 10 to promote online entrepreneurs who initiate business with Facebook platforms.



Marketing agency Melonades Digital organized the conference in association with A2i programme of ICT Division and SME Foundation. Title sponsor is Httpool and the summit is powered by bKash.



SME Foundation Managing Director, Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman was the Chief Guest and Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director, a2i was the Special Guest at the conference held at Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) Center's auditorium in Agargaon in the capital.



More than 600 F-Commerce entrepreneurs registered for the summit and only 300 got shortlisted from different categories of F-Commerce business. This program has brought together all the F-Commerce entrepreneurs & discussed how this summit will help their business to expand in the future.



Entrepreneurs attended the workshop which was about maintaining the hygiene of Facebook business page and ad policy, using ads manager, and creative best practices. Each participant was given a Certificate of Recognition for attending various workshops that were conducted in the summit.



Lion Salma Adil MJF, CFO and Managing Director of Melonades Digital said, "I believe that if entrepreneurs can properly apply all the guidelines discussed today and Facebook-based businesses will definitely be able to make an important contribution to the country's economy.



"You (entrepreneurs) should not think that today's activities will not be limited to this summit. We will conduct more sessions and in the future" she said drawing attention of all participants of the summit.



Another segment of the summit showed some important segments of how to design the best creatives based on different sorts of businesses. The entrepreneur was given a rational idea of how a creative team & buying team works in order to promote F-Commerce businesses.



The summit included 3 sessions, 3 workshops, 1-panel discussion & success stories of entrepreneurs, according to Syeda Umme Salma Jhumur, Executive Vice President at Melonades Digital.



Special attention was given to new entrepreneurs who are highly interested in expanding their business through F-Commerce. They emphasized how we can empower youth through online business & innovation.



The discussion was moderated by MunafMojib Chowdhury, Partner Director, Httpool Bangladesh and joined by Ishtiaque Shahriar, Vice President and Head of Digital Assets Communications, Communications, Bkash.



