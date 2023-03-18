

Breaking norms and forging ahead: TAAGA celebrates young female professionals in BD



TAAGA's Outstanding Young Professionals Award highlighted young women who stood out for their extraordinary performances and are creating benchmarks in their respective areas of specialization. All the nominees have shown relentless pursuits of trying out new things and implementing innovative ideas and methodologies. Among the nominees, TAAGA presented Forhat Nazib Chowdhury, Manager, Climate Responsive Infrastructure, Save the Children International; Labiba Mustabina Oishee, Business and Clinical Development Associate, Renata Ltd.; and Maria Kibtia, Area Leaf Manager, BAT Bangladesh, with the recognition at the award show held in the Army Stadium, on the third day of BRAC Hope Festival 2023.



The Award acted as a great motivation booster for the awardees! It not only boosted the confidence and determination of these extraordinary women but also provided them with a platform through which mass people will be able to recognize their efforts as well. Women, especially young professionals, deserve all the opportunities that will allow them to reach both personal and professional goals.



About reaching professional goals via the Award, Maria Kibtia, Area Leaf Manager, BAT Bangladesh, said, "This Award has helped me to believe in myself more and do better. It showed me hard work and dedication are vital. At the same time, this made me think about new ways to promote Equity and Empowerment. All of these factors allow me to become a better professional and a young leader."



"Women empowerment is about giving a level playing field to women by promoting equity. By finding the right skills and assessing their talents, women can be put into nuanced fields. It is about believing in their power and supporting them where needed. I believe in the power of empowering people through learning. If people are well educated, skilled and are in the right environment, they can do wonders.", she adds.



In a world that is largely male-dominated, young women must be recognized, empowered and given equal opportunities compared to their male counterparts. Recognition is key to a Company's growth, where women should be employed equally with the number of male employees in any organization. Employing women can make them independent and strengthen team dynamics, making companies reach greater heights. Side by side, workplaces should also ensure a healthy working environment that focuses on giving leadership opportunities to women.



In this regard, Labiba Mustabina Oishee, Business and Clinical Development Associate, Renata Ltd., said, "The recognition of contribution is dependent on many factors like the kind of work environment an individual receives. I have been very fortunate to work in an environment that celebrates women and their contributions. This shows what a powerful difference an employer's ethos and mindset can make in ensuring that women's voices do not fade into the background of meetings and decision-making conversations."



The present scenario of women's Empowerment in the world calls for greater participation and decision-making in all sectors of the economy. Hence, increasing women's participation in society and communities is a crucial step toward achieving sustainable growth and development of a country. In relation to this case, Labiba Mustabina Oishee also said, "In a world where there are many with inherent prejudices, I have been fortunate to have found some incredible champions of gender equality either in the form of line managers, role models, or colleagues. People like these have inspired me to forge ahead in the face of uncomfortable circumstances."



"There definitely is enough skilled female workforce in different sectors, but what is absent is the visibility," said Forhat Nazib Chowdhury, Manager, Climate Responsive Infrastructure, Save the Children International. She further stresses the matter, "My activities in Save the Children International with a climate responsive design approach eventually led me to this position, which has enabled me to work directly for climate change. I believe there are many women out there who can do the same as myself; all they need is support/recognition from their Organization and more visibility of their activity."



Women are powerful agents of change. When women live safe, fulfilled and productive lives, they can reach their full potential while contributing their excellent skills to the workforce. Therefore, the ultimate focus should be to enable and empower women to work and steer leadership roles!



