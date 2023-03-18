Video
Saturday, 18 March, 2023
Life & Style

Dr Nusrat Jahan: Faith in laser treatment

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023
Dr. Nusrat Jahan

With over 8 years of experience, aesthetic physician Dr. Nusrat Jahan has become an eminent figure in the field of aesthetic medicine. She has been working as a 'Medical Director' at La Mano Derma and Laser Medical, one of the most trusted laser treatment centers in the country, for the past 5 years.  
La Mano provides solutions to various skin issues and has been working relentlessly to keep its reputation as a well-known brand.

Dr. Nusrat Jahan said, "La Mano Dermatology and Laser Medical is being managed by experienced doctors and physicians, and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The reliable institution uses FDA-approved German technology for painless, safe, reliable, and effective treatment. It also provides suitable laser therapy for various skin problems."

After completing her MBBS in 2014, Nusrat Jahan obtained her MPH in Reproductive and Child Health Care from Sahabuddin Medical College Hospital. She also completed her diploma from The American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine. She could not find her passion in research and, therefore, started practicing aesthetic medicine in 2019.

To further enhance her expertise, Dr. Nusrat Jahan has participated in international conferences on anti-aging, laser, and non-surgical cosmetic treatments.

At present, laser treatment has added a new dimension to aesthetic medicine practices. The demand for laser treatment is on the rise as people want to present themselves in a more beautiful way. Moreover, people in Bangladesh are finding laser treatments reliable. Keeping that in mind, Dr. Nusrat Jahan wants to continue working with laser treatments to provide solutions to various skin issues.




