Celebrate Ramadan@ InterContinental Dhaka

The iconic InterContinental Dhaka will mark the beginning of Ramadan with a Middle Eastern &Mediterraneanstyle buffet for breaking the fast. Luxuriate a lavish Iftar buffet by our culinary team with the diverse of flavorful menu will be present atElements and Aqua Deck. Visit during the month of Ramadan for extravagant Iftar cum Dinner offers. InterContinental Dhaka's magnificent restaurant ambience during this month will transform your dining experience.



Amongst the selection will be dishes such as Lamb tagine, Quzi with Oriental Rice, Chicken Shish Tawook, Beef Tehari, Mutton Rogan Josh and Chicken tangri kabab. Alongside these servings will be cold mezzeh favorites such as the Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Moutabel as well as chickpeas chats and more. In addition to Arabic fest there is Iranian Fish kebab, Mutton Galouti Kebab.



There are also a wide variety of global specialties, such asTandoori pomfred & Lamb souvlaki. Any festivity is incomplete without sweet tooth there is adessert station featuring desserts like Baklava, Basbousa, Mahalabia, Kunafa and Umm Ali are just few names. The traditional spread of iftar,haleem, nehari, dates & juice corner will also be there. There are will be live stations like Shawarma Live Station, Tempura Live Station & Tandoori Station.



During the Ramadan Café Social is offering three different types of iftar boxes for a family of 2 to 6 people. These boxes contain different types of iftar items to sufficiently fulfil your taste buds.

Also you can arrange your corporate or social iftar and suhoor get-together here at InterContinental Dhaka banquet venues with our special design Iftar menu.



