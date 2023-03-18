Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Celebrate [email protected] InterContinental Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Life & Style Desk

Celebrate Ramadan@ InterContinental Dhaka

Celebrate [email protected] InterContinental Dhaka

InterContinental Dhaka embraces the Holy Month of Ramadan with variety of unique experiences showcasing true hospitality paired with our renowned InterContinental service. At InterContinental Dhaka, treat your friends, family, associates, or clients during the holy month of Ramadan. As Ramadan is approaching, it's time to start planning your Iftar and Suhoor for this year's auspicious celebration. Whether you plan to order takeaway or have your meals over here, there's plenty of Ramadan offerings at InterContinental Dhaka to select.

The iconic InterContinental Dhaka will mark the beginning of Ramadan with a Middle Eastern &Mediterraneanstyle buffet for breaking the fast. Luxuriate a lavish Iftar buffet by our culinary team with the diverse of flavorful menu will be present atElements and Aqua Deck. Visit during the month of Ramadan for extravagant Iftar cum Dinner offers. InterContinental Dhaka's magnificent restaurant ambience during this month will transform your dining experience.

Amongst the selection will be dishes such as Lamb tagine, Quzi with Oriental Rice, Chicken Shish Tawook, Beef Tehari, Mutton Rogan Josh and Chicken tangri kabab. Alongside these servings will be cold mezzeh favorites such as the Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Moutabel as well as chickpeas chats and more. In addition to Arabic fest there is Iranian Fish kebab, Mutton Galouti Kebab.

There are also a wide variety of global specialties, such asTandoori pomfred & Lamb souvlaki. Any festivity is incomplete without sweet tooth there is adessert station featuring desserts like Baklava, Basbousa, Mahalabia, Kunafa and Umm Ali are just few names. The traditional spread of iftar,haleem, nehari, dates & juice corner will also be there. There are will be live stations like Shawarma Live Station, Tempura Live Station & Tandoori Station.

During the Ramadan Café Social is offering three different types of iftar boxes for a family of 2 to 6 people. These boxes contain different types of iftar items to sufficiently fulfil your taste buds.
Also you can arrange your corporate or social iftar and suhoor get-together here at InterContinental Dhaka banquet venues with our special design Iftar menu.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Nusrat Jahan: Faith in laser treatment
Celebrate [email protected] InterContinental Dhaka
Mark your travel calendar for 2023
Chicken Cigars
Twelve's Royal Delicacy
Le Reve's Nargisus collection
Strawberry Pudding
Potato Wedges


Latest News
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin on war crime allegations
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela celebrates Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary
We'll soon win in anti-govt movement: Fakhrul
Next election keeping constitutional provisions intact: Quader
Most Read News
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
3 killed as autorickshaw crashed by bus in Bhola
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Bangladesh elected OIC vice-president
Pro-AL panel wins all 14 posts in SCBA polls
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft