

Mark your travel calendar for 2023



To make the process easier, here are some options - along with the perfect time for travel!



India: The snow-tipped mountains of Ladakh, the lush hills in the abode of clouds Meghalaya, the beautiful white sand beaches of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the majestic forts of Rajasthan - India has it all. From buzzing cities to serene temples and an exquisite calmness of nature, our neighboring country is truly full of contrast. Adding to that, India's rich history and traditions can be witnessed across the alleys and lanes of the cities through age-old traditions coming into play.



Although India can be visited any time of the year, depending on the destination climate, October and March are the months when the overall weather remains to be in moderate, tourist-friendly conditions.



And the best part? It is relatively light on the pockets! You can go by road, rail or air - the options are plenty.



Nepal: Nepal is home to breathtaking landscapes, a dynamic heritage and intrepid adventures! Be it trekking to the mighty Annapurna Base Camp, rafting in the country's white-water rivers, witnessing the majestic temples or relaxing away in a remote village - Nepal offers an array of options to spend a holiday to be cherished for life. To get the best of this incredible country, try making plans for October or December. This is when the true colors of a Nepalese winter come alive!



Bali: The Land of Gods! This land of spectacular natural beauty situated in Indonesia comes with booming volcanoes, pristine beaches and lush terraced rice fields that exemplify serenity. Moreover, this place also offers an array of water activities, in addition to luxury resorts and exciting nightlife. Housing relatively comfortable weather during May, June and September, mark your calendar for a holiday in Bali during these three months to enjoy the best weather during your stay.



Malaysia: Malaysia is a blend of cultures! Home to beautiful islands in Langkawi, exciting cities like Penang and Malacca, colonial architecture here and there and an electrifying nightlife - Malaysia offers a bit of everything. While visiting this country, be sure to make friends across diverse cultures and enjoy an array of activities at the Petronas Towers, Chinatowns, etc., year-round!



Maldives: Islands that look like paintings, hotels that exemplify luxury and posh restaurants that offer culinary extravaganza - that is, Maldives in a nutshell. But there's more! Maldives is a place for adventurous watersports. From Snorkeling trips to Scuba Diving and Surfing - Maldives gives you the opportunity to really challenge yourself. It is best to visit this beautiful country during November and April, thanks to the favourable weather during that time!



Egypt: The land of Pyramids - Egypt is where the history books come alive. While cruising upon the Nile River is all set to give you a look into the era of Pharaohs, a tour at the Pyramids of Giza, a wondrous sight to remain with you forever! For adventure lovers, the opportunity to dive into the Red Sea can come as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the world under the sea up close. Visiting the country during October and April comes with the best Egypt experience one could ask for!



Making it easier to plan trips, Online Travel Agencies (OTA) go a long way in ensuring an anxiety-free vacation. ShareTrip and other OTAs in the country have been offering exciting deals on flights, hotels and packages, making your travel plans ever so convenient. Recently, ShareTrip recently introduced some exclusive features such as Online Flight change, Date change, and Refund services, making it simpler for travelers to make changes according to unforeseen emergencies or sudden adjustments.



Moreover, they also have Baggage Protection services, relieving you of your luggage-associated worries.



So, make no ado and mark your travel calendars right now!



