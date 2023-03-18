Video
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:30 AM
Life & Style

Chicken Cigars

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Ingredients:

●    Boneless chicken 250g
●    Ginger garlic paste 1 tsp
●   Coriander powder  � tsp
●   Red chilli powder  � tsp or to taste
●    Salt  � tsp or to taste
●    Cumin powder  � tsp
●   Paprika powder � tsp
●    Turmeric powder 1 pinch or as required
●    Egg 1
●    Lemon juice 1 tsp
●   All-purpose flour 2 tbsp
●    Water 2-3 tbsp
●    Roll patti as required
●    Cooking oil for frying

Method:
1.    In a chopper, add chicken, ginger garlic paste, coriander powder, red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, paprika powder, turmeric powder, egg, lemon juice & chop well.

2.    Add more egg if consistency is thick.

3.    Transfer the mixture to a piping bag & set aside.

4.    In a small bowl, add all-purpose flour, water & mix well. Flour slurry is ready!

5.    Take roll patti/manda patti, fold & cut with the help of knife.

6.    Roll out manda patti/roll patti with the help of a wooden pencil/chopstick, apply flour slurry at the end & seal properly.

7.    Carefully remove thick wooden skewer/chopstick & prepare all the cigars similarly (makes 28-30).

8.    Now fill the cigars with prepared chicken filling.

9.    Can be stored for up to 1 month in freezer.

10.    Method 1: Air-Fry Brush oil & air fry at 180C for 10 minutes.

11.    Method 2: Deep Fry In a wok, heat cooking oil (150C) and fry on medium flame until golden & crispy. Serve with tomato ketchup!


« PreviousNext »

