Chicken Cigars
Ingredients:
● Boneless chicken 250g
● Ginger garlic paste 1 tsp
● Coriander powder � tsp
● Red chilli powder � tsp or to taste
● Salt � tsp or to taste
● Cumin powder � tsp
● Paprika powder � tsp
● Turmeric powder 1 pinch or as required
● Egg 1
● Lemon juice 1 tsp
● All-purpose flour 2 tbsp
● Water 2-3 tbsp
● Roll patti as required
● Cooking oil for frying
Method:
1. In a chopper, add chicken, ginger garlic paste, coriander powder, red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, paprika powder, turmeric powder, egg, lemon juice & chop well.
2. Add more egg if consistency is thick.
3. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag & set aside.
4. In a small bowl, add all-purpose flour, water & mix well. Flour slurry is ready!
5. Take roll patti/manda patti, fold & cut with the help of knife.
6. Roll out manda patti/roll patti with the help of a wooden pencil/chopstick, apply flour slurry at the end & seal properly.
7. Carefully remove thick wooden skewer/chopstick & prepare all the cigars similarly (makes 28-30).
8. Now fill the cigars with prepared chicken filling.
9. Can be stored for up to 1 month in freezer.
10. Method 1: Air-Fry Brush oil & air fry at 180C for 10 minutes.
11. Method 2: Deep Fry In a wok, heat cooking oil (150C) and fry on medium flame until golden & crispy. Serve with tomato ketchup!