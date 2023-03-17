City Bank Chair Aziz sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser to jail in three fraud cases filed by his wife Tabassum Kaiser in December last year.



Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order rejecting his bail prayers.



On Thursday Aziz through his lawyer surrendered before the court and submitted three separate prayers to extend his interim bail in the cases.



But the prosecution opposed the petitions saying that the accused on February 7 got conditional bail from another Dhaka court on grounds that he would settle the issue out of court.



But the accused violated the terms and conditions of bail.



Upon hearing both the sides, the court rejected the petitions, submitted for extension of interim bail until the next date and ordered to send him to Jail.



Earlier in December last year, Tabassum Kaiser, wife of Aziz Al Kaiser and also one of directors of Partex Star Particle Mills Ltd, filed three separate fraud cases with a Dhaka court. According to the case statements, it was alleged that Aziz Al Kaiser and board of directors held a board meeting without the presence of Tabassum Kaiser.The accused forged her signature and transferred all her shares of Partex Group in his name.