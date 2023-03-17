Video
Inauguration Of Arav Jewellers In Dubai

DB to grill Shakib, other celebrities

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on Monday said Bangladesh's national cricket team captain and superstar Shakib Al Hasan and some other celebrities who have joined the inauguration of Arav Jewellers in Dubai on Wednesday even after knowing that its owner is a fugitive accused of a murder case.

He said, "We have informed Shakib and other celebrities about Arav alias Rabiul Islam's previous criminal records. We cannot understand why Shakib and other celebrities went Dubai despite knowing his criminal records. If necessary, we will interrogate them after returning home."

While talking to media at his office in Dhaka about the reports ran in different media outlets on the matter, Harun said, "It is sad that some stars, including Shakib Al Hasan, took part in the inauguration even after knowing that he is a murderer. He killed an inspector of the police's Special Branch."

The DB chief informed that Arav fled away from the country to skip punishment, but a fake person has been in the jail in this case. "Initially, Arav entered India with a fake passport and later went to Dubai taking an Indian passport. Someone else is in the jail instead of Arav in the case."

Rabiul Islam alias Arav killed brilliant police officer Inspector Mamun and threw his dead body in a jungle in Gazipur's Kaliganj, so that the body cannot be found. A case was filed in this regards and DB has been investigating the case.

"We do not know why they did it. They would interrogate the cricketer and others, if needed for the sake of the investigation," the DB chief added.

Regarding the police's initiative to bring Arav back, Harun said, "We are planning to bring him back to the country. We are working on the matter. If necessary, support of Interpol would be taken. Legal actions would be taken after bringing him back to the country." He said they would take legal steps to bring Rabiul back home through the Interpol after consulting the senior officials. Arrest warrants have been issued against Arav in at least 12 cases.


