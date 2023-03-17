No decision yet to reduce Hajj cost

Despite the instruction of the High Court and recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs to reduce Hajj fees to lessen sufferings of the pilgrims, the Ministry hasn't yet taken any decision to reduce the fees of Hajj packages for the Bangladeshi pilgrims.



Meanwhile, the ministry decided to extend the registration period for the fourth time till March 21 as the quota of pilgrims allocated for Bangladesh couldn't be filled up till Thursday, the last date of registration.



While talking to this correspondent over phone, Religious Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Motiul Islam confirmed.



He said, "Till Thursday evening, some 1.11 lakh pilgrims have completed their registration. We have extended the time for more five days till March 21. We hope that the quota of 1,27,198 pilgrims allocated for Bangladesh could be filled up by this time."



Earlier, the ministry extended the registration period for three times - from February 23 to 28, March 7 and 16 after failing to complete registration of the pilgrims.



This year, most pre-registered pilgrims failed or showed less interest to complete their Hajj registration due to higher fees for pilgrimage fixed considering the higher price of dollar and Saudi Riyals and fees hike by the Saudi government.



While talking to media at his office on Thursday, Additional Secretary Motiul Islam said that no decision has been taken yet to reduce the price of Hajj packages.



"We are yet to receive a copy of the court's order. If there is a new decision, I will tell you later. But, there's no chance to reduce the fees as it was fixed considering the higher price of dollars and SR. More than Tk 1 lakh expenditure increased due to the price hike," he said.



Earlier on February 1 this year, the government fixed Hajj package for the government pilgrims at Tk 6.83 lakh which was only Tk 5.22 lakh while Tk 6.72 lakh was fixed for the private management pilgrims.



The pilgrims have to complete their Hajj registration with the existing packages by depositing money in banks within this extended time.



However, Bangladesh Pilgrims and Hajji Welfare Council President Dr Abdullah Al Naser told this correspondent that the Hajj agencies have been facing huge trouble to complete their registration due to higher price of packages. Some of the Hajj agencies are completing registration with their own money aiming at replacement of the pilgrims before getting visa. It may create problems in future.



The High Court on Wednesday asked Attorney General AM Amin Uddin to take initiative to reduce the Hajj package cost. The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali gave the order after hearing the Ministry of Religion's explanation regarding the high Hajj cost this year.



On Wednesday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs the recommended the government to reduce Hajj fees to lessen sufferings of the pilgrims.



