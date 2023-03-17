SCBA poll ends in commotion

Two-day elections to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) ended at 5:00pm on Thursday amid excitement, commotion, pushing and counter slogans.



In this election, out of 8,602 voters, 4,137 votes were cast in two days that raised questions among the lawyers as only pro-Awami League lawyers took part in the elections amid strict police protection.



Pro-BNP lawyers, non-partisan common lawyers were not seen to cast vote in the election and they term the elections as one-sided.



However, Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers stood facing each other and raised slogans one hour before the end of polling on Thursday. Before that at around 12 noon there was a clash between the two sides.



Earlier, on Wednesday polling started two hours after the scheduled time, due to commotion and demonstration by pro-BNP lawyers.



Pro-BNP lawyers alleged that pro-government lawyers sealed the ballots as their will as the common lawyers were largely absent from the election.



Appearing in the Appellate Division the Pro-BNP lawyers on Thursday morning made a complaint to Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique regarding the one-sided election process of the Supreme Court Bar Association and police attack on the lawyers and journalists.



Then the Chief Justice met the lawyers in his personal chamber during the break of the court proceedings. At that time, former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokan and Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal pointed out the incidents those were took place on the first day of the election to the Chief Justice.



After the meeting with the Chief Justice, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal briefed to the reporters. He said they had reported to the Chief Justice over the situation that took place on Wednesday centring the election and police attack on them. The Chief Justice assured them to take initiative over the issue after a consultation with the Attorney General, added the lawyer.



Later the Chief Justice also talked to the Attorney General AM Amin Uddin over the issue. The Attorney General later briefed to the journalists over Chief Justice's reply to the pro-BNP lawyers.



Attorney General said the Chief Justice told him that he had nothing to do over the issue as it is a matter of the Bar (Bar Association). Chief Justice asked the lawyers to solve the problem properly by consulting with the senior members of the bar, also said the Attorney General.



Meanwhile, the lawyers of the both sides engaged in scuffles outside the polling centre for several times during the second day of the election. There were clashes between pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers on the first day as well, with police getting involved in the incident and attacking journalists covering the incident, as well as pro-BNP lawyers.



However, the police did not intervene during scuffles on Thursday. The scuffles erupted at 12:00pm and 4:00pm on Thursday, during the gatherings of lawyers. Each of the gatherings lasted for around an hour.



Two sides were shouting slogans at each other, with one group repeatedly chanting "vote thief, vote thief", while the other side responded with their own slogans. The situation soon escalated, leading to physical altercations and a chaotic scene.



A large number of policemen were in front of the polling centres set up to allow voters to enter the association buildings and premises. In previous years, candidates from both parties were present in front of the polling booths during elections. Candidates used to hand over their identity cards to the voters mentioning the ballot number.



However, in this election, cards were handed over to the voters on behalf of the lawyers of the Awami League supported panel, but cards were not handed over to the candidates nominated from the BNP supported panel.



According to several lawyers, there was no sense of celebration surrounding the vote of the members of the association, but a kind of excitement.



