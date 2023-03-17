BD watching with caution: MoFA

The government is watching the situation arising out of Indian media report that the West Bengal state government has decided to set up hydropower projects through digging two canals, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said on Thursday.



"Currently we are analysing the situation with caution we have been in touch with our water resource ministry and joint river commission to collect the information regarding the report," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at the weekly briefing at the Foreign Ministry.



Sabrin also said the issue would also be discussed during the upcoming water conference to be held in New York.



Meanwhile, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque told the media after a meeting at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday that the Joint River Commission (JRC) has already prepared a letter that would be sent to India soon, seeking to learn officially the facts about the reported plan of diverting water from the Teesta by the West Bengal government.



The West Bengal government of India is planning to draw more water from Teesta and the Jaldhaka through digging two canals, The Telegraph said on March 3 in 2023.



India is our trusted friend, we heard the information through media, we are very cautious about it, we will query New Delhi as Indian media reported that the West Bengal state government of India has decided in principle to set up hydropower projects, experts feels that it is likely to reduce water volume in the transboundary river Teesta, she said.



"She added, "First we will prepare a paper regarding the issue with consultation of water resource ministry and JRC, then we will ask the Indian side regarding the issue."



The spokesperson said Dhaka will determine its course of action after getting response from India.



"We will keep our efforts to resolve any arising dispute with New Delhi through dialogue considering the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India," she said.



She said Dhaka has been engaged with New Delhi since long to sign the long-awaited Teesta water sharing treaty between Bangladesh and India.



On March 3, the Indian newspaper reported that two of the three planned Darjeeling projects are likely to reduce the volume of water in the Teesta that is available for irrigation, particularly during the December-April lean period when the demand for irrigation water goes up in Bangladesh.



It said the decision comes as a shock to Dhaka which just came to learn that two new canals were being dug under the Teesta barrage project for withdrawing more water for irrigation in Jalpaiguri and Coach Bihar.



Around 100cumecs (cubic metres per second) of water are available in the Teesta in the summer months. Around 1,600cumecs are required to irrigate agricultural land both in India and Bangladesh, said sources.



"Twelve small rivers have already dried up and two major rivers -- Teesta and Dharla -- have been turned into canals in the Northern Part of Bangladesh due to lack of water flow from upstream India.



Mile of chars have developed on the rivers," according to the Water Development Board of Bangladesh.



Bangladesh wants to sign a deal on sharing the waters of the trans-border river. It claims that about 60 per cent of an estimated 90,000 hectares on the river's banks remain unused in the dry season because of the lack of water in the Teesta, a tributary of the Brahmaputra that originates in the Teesta Kangse glacier and flows through Sikkim and Bengal before entering Bangladesh.



However, the Telegraph reports that a 32km-long canal to draw water from the Teesta and the Jaldhaka will be dug till Changrabandha of Cooch Behar district. Another canal, which will have a length of 15km, will be built on the left bank of the Teesta.



The Teesta Barrage project was launched in 1975 with a plan to irrigate 9.22 lakh hectares of agricultural land in north Bengal. The plan was to route water from the Teesta through canals on either bank of the river. On the way, the canals would be fed by other rivers which flow through the region.



"The Bengal government's decision to dig new canals under the Teesta Barrage project after a gap of over 20 years is set to raise Dhaka's hackles. New Delhi and Dhaka couldn't clinch a pact to share the Teesta waters because of objections raised by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 2011.



The Teesta and the Dharla used to flow all-year-round earlier just 10 years back, Teesta, which can be up to 5km wide, is currently reduced to a width of about 30 metres, with only knee-deep water in summer.



Bangladesh repeatedly said that the unilateral construction of a barrage across the Teesta at India's Gazaldoba, which is around 100km upstream of the Teesta Barrage Irrigation Project at Dalia in Hatibandha upazila, is the reason for the poor condition of the river.



Farmers in the country's northern districts depend on Teesta water to irrigate their crop fields during the dry season, but unusually low flow of the river in Bangladesh due to India's unilateral water withdrawal from upstream badly affects farming and biodiversity in the region.



