BNP team attends dinner hosted by Indian envoy



A 5-member delegation of BNP attended a dinner party hosted by Indian High Commissioner Prannoy Verma at his Baridhara residence on Thursday.



BNP media cell member Syrul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer. "BNP leaders went to the Indian envoy's residence at around 7:20pm."



The BNP delegation was led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



Other members of the delegation are party's standing committee members Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo and Organising Secretary Shama Obayed.



Before this, a delegation of BNP held a meeting with the ambassadors of European Union on Sunday.



