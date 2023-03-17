PM opens 50 more  model mosques across country



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 luminous model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the third phase across the country on Thursday.



The Prime Minister opened the model mosques virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.



With the new ones, the Prime Minister have so far inaugurated 150 mosques out of 564 being built at a cost of Tk 94.35 billion all over the country.



She earlier opened 100 mosques 50 each in two phases on June 10 in 2021 and on January 16 this year.



The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centres is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.



In a model mosque cum-Islamic cultural centre, there are separate prayer halls and ablution places for men and women.



The centres have Islamic libraries, Islamic book sale corners, training centres, and pre-registration for Hajj aspirants and Imams, Hifzkhana (where the Holy Quran is taught and memorised by students) and the offices of Islamic Foundation.



Another significant addition to the mosques is autism corners and guest rooms for tourists (both local and foreign). They also have arrangements for Islamic research and religious activities and funeral rites. Besides, facilities are there for educating children and the mass people.



The mosques offer housing facilities for Imams and Muezzins and offices for its staff. One of the most interesting additions is the toilet facilities for the physically-challenged devotees.



State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan and its Secretary Kazi Enamul Hassan spoke at the function. PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the programme.



Agaijhora in Barishal district, Fulbaria Upazila of Mymensingh district and Tentulia Upzila of Panchagarh district were also connected to the programme as the local lawmakers, public representatives, political parties' leaders, government officers, alem-ulama and common people were present.



A video-documentary on the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was screened at the function.

Being imbued with the spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of the country's founding President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.



The purpose of the project is to publicize Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as disseminate the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy as the religion never supports those.



It would also put concentration on creating awareness against terrorism and violence against women along with disseminating development activities of the government.



Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having the elevator facility and a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres each are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.



Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square metres each, while 16 mosques under C category in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square metres each.



