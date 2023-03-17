

Bangabandhu's 103rd birth anniversary today



He united the Bengali nation, mooted Bengali nationalism and led the people to establish independent Bangladesh through the War of Liberation in 1971.



Starting from the anti-British movement to the anti-Pakistan movement, Bangabandhu has left his mark on every chapter of the history of this country.



Born on March 17 in 1920 at Tungipara in Gopalganj district in a respectable family. Sheikh Mujib became the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation. His father Sheikh Lutfur Rahman was a court clerk of Gopalganj civil court and his mother Sheikh Sayera Khatun was a housewife. He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents.



The nation will celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety. The day will be observed as National Children's Day.



Bangladesh missions abroad have also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.



In observance of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Thursday.



The day is a public holiday.



Marking the birth anniversary and the National Children's Day, the national flag will be hoisted atop all buildings of government, semi government, autonomous and private organizations as well educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad.



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tributes to Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu's mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.



To mark the day, a national children's rally and a three-day book fair will be organized. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the children's rally to be organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs as chief guest.



Different political, social and cultural organizations have also drawn elaborate programmes marking the birth anniversary.



The ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes today marking the birthday of Father of the Nation and the National Children's Day.



On the occasion, the national flag and the party flag will be hoisted atop Bangabandhu Bhaban, the AL central office in Dhaka and its all offices across the country at 6:30am today, according to AL press release.



The party leaders will place wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32 at 7:00am.



AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with the party's central leaders will pay homage at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara at 10:00am.



A discussion will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital at 4:00pm on March 19 (Sunday). AL President Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting.



All national dailies will publish special supplements marking the day. Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.



