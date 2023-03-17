Prez, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 103rd birth anniversary and the National Children's Day is being observed on Friday (today).



They have paid their deepest respect to Bangabandhu's memory in separate messages given on the eve of the day being observed as National Children's Day.



In his message, President Md Abdul Hamid said, "On the occasion of 103rd Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, I pay my deep homage to this great leader."



"March 17 is a memorable day in the history of Bengali nation. On this day in 1920, the greatest Bengali of all time, the architect of sovereign and independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu was born in Tungipara, a secluded village in Gopalganj," he said, adding that Bangabandhu spent his childhood in a free environment and muddy paths through open fields of his village.



"From his boyhood, he was very kind and generous to humanity but uncompromising in attaining the rights. He always used to engage himself with philanthropic works as well as with the alleviation of the sufferings of others," the President said, adding that every moment of his life, wherever he found injustice, exploitation and torture, he went into action for protest.



He said, "Thus he moved forward on the path of realizing the rights of Bengalis, through movement, struggle and imprisonment. He was sent to jail several times and had to bear inhuman sufferings for his active participation in those movements."



But he never compromised with the Pakistani rulers on the question of establishing the rights of Bengalis, he said, further adding, "Today, his worthy successor, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, continues to realize the unfulfilled dreams of the Father of the Nation by proving all fears and negative predictions wrong."



Hamid further said that Bangabandhu is the source of eternal inspiration to the Bengali nation.



"In politics, Bangabandhu appeared as a symbol of principle and ideals. If you want to know Bangladesh, you have to know about the struggle for freedom and the Liberation War of Bengalis, you have to know Bangabandhu," he said.



In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina "On the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of the greatest Bengali of all time, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I pay my deepest respect to his (Bangabandhu's) memory."



Besides, on the occasion of the 'National Children's Day-2023', Sheikh Hasina extended her best wishes to all the children of the country and the countrymen.



"I think this year's National Children's Day theme - 'Bangabandhu's birthday in the dream of a smart Bangladesh, children's eyes colored in the dream of prosperity (Smart Bangladesh er Shopney Bangabandhur Jonmodin, Shishuder Chokh Sommriddhir Shopney Rongin)' is timely," she added.



Noting that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's compassion for children was immense, she said he believed that the children of today are the future of tomorrow.



She went on saying that the children will build the golden Bangladesh of his dream.



"Bangabandhu always wanted children to grow up as creative and free-spirited ones. That is why Awami League (AL) formed the government in 1996 and declared March 17 as 'National Children's Day' by dedicating his birthday to children," she added.



