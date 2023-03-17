Ministry writes to reduce plane fare for Hajj pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday sent a letter to the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry to reduce the plane fare for the Hajj pilgrims at a logical level considering the order of the High Court and the recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs.



Religious Affairs Ministry's Deputy Secretary (Hajj-1) Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin signed the letter, which was sent to the Secretary to the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.



The letter said that following two separate writ petitions, hearing was held in the High Court for two days on March 14 and 15. After the hearing, the HC opined for reducing the plane fare claiming the Tk 197,797 as too high for the pilgrims.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs also suggested to reduce price in presence of Biman's Managing Director.



Considering the opinions, the Ministry suggested the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry to reduce the plane fare at a logical level.