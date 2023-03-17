WASA employees’ performance bonus illegal: HC

In a verdict, the High Court (HC) on Thursday declared the fixation of the water tariff by Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) illegal as it is in violation of provisions of the WASA Act, 1996.



It also declared illegal the decision to award performance bonuses to employees of WASA. The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo delivered the verdict after hearing on a writ petition filed by Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB), challenging the legality of Dhaka WASA's decision to award performance bonus to its employees.



However, the High Court said, "Henceforth, fixation of water tariff and awarding of the performance bonus to the employees of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority is stayed till formulation of the rules and regulations as enshrined in Sections 48 and 49 of the Dhaka WASA Act, 1996."



"Fixation of water tariff and awarding of the performance bonus to the employees of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority pronounced earlier is hereby condoned as of past and closed action." the HC verdict said.



