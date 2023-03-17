13 jailed in case over Nasirnagar communal attack

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 16: A Brahmanbaria court has sentenced 13 people to jail for four years each in a case over the communal attacks on the Hindu community in the district's Nasirnagar Upazila six years ago.



This is the first verdict delivered in one of the eight cases filed over the incident. Brahmanbaria Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Masud Parvez delivered the verdict on Thursday. The 13 accused in the case have also been fined Tk 2,000 each.



Hordes of men ransacked Hindu households and temples in Nasirnagar in 2016 following a Facebook post allegedly 'denigrating Islam.' More than 150 homes and 15 temples were vandalised during the incident.

bdnews24.com



