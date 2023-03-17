SUST, JnU owe explanation for quitting cluster entry tests: UGC



University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Mohammad Alamgir has said if Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and Jagannath University (JnU) want to leave the cluster admission test, they have to explain in clear terms the reasons for this.



He said that SUST and the JnU had taken lead to adopt the cluster admission tests since its inception. Now if they want to leave they have to explain the reasons in clear terms.



Earlier, JnU decided not to participate in the cluster admission test for 22 universities for the 2022-23 academic year.



On Wednesday, Dr Alamgir said all this.



He said, JnU was not invited to adopt the cluster admission test, it took the decision on its own.

During the last two admission tests, JnU functioned as the coordinator of the cluster admission tests. Now they want to opt out of the cluster admission tests, he said.



In February, a meeting was held with the Vice Chancellors in this regard under the leadership of the Education Minister.



At that time, he said, JnU even gave no hint of quitting the system.



Asked whether there will be any impact on the cluster tests system if JnU quits, he said, there will be no impact.



The Chancellor of the University directed for simplifying the enrollment process, cutting the costs and reducing the hassles of admission test.



Since, the academic year 2020, Vice-Chancellors of 20 public universities decided to adopted the General Science and Technology (GST) system, also known as the cluster system for the academic year 2020-21.



This method's complications arose during the last two admission tests.



Even after holding admission notices, all the seats could not be filled.



It was in this backdrop that JnU teachers association demanded for quitting the cluster system and enrolling students through separate admission tests.



