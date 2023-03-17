Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SUST, JnU owe explanation for quitting cluster entry tests: UGC

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent


University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Mohammad Alamgir has said if Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and Jagannath University (JnU) want to leave the cluster admission test, they have to explain in clear terms the reasons for this.
 
He said that SUST and the JnU had taken lead to adopt the cluster admission tests since its inception. Now if they want to leave they have to explain the reasons in clear terms.

Earlier, JnU decided not to participate in the cluster admission test for 22 universities for the 2022-23 academic year.

On Wednesday,  Dr Alamgir said all this.

He said, JnU was not invited to adopt the cluster admission test, it took the decision on its own.
During the last two admission tests, JnU functioned  as the coordinator of the cluster admission tests. Now they want to opt out of the cluster admission tests, he said.

In February, a meeting was held with the Vice Chancellors in this regard under the leadership of the Education Minister.

At that time, he said, JnU even gave no hint of quitting the system.

Asked whether there will be any impact on the cluster tests system if JnU quits, he said, there will be no impact.

The Chancellor of the University directed for  simplifying the enrollment process, cutting the costs and reducing the hassles of admission test.

Since, the academic year 2020, Vice-Chancellors of 20 public universities decided to adopted the General Science and Technology (GST) system, also known as the cluster system for the academic year 2020-21.  

This method's complications arose during the last two admission tests.

Even after holding admission notices, all the seats could not be filled.  

It was in this backdrop that JnU teachers association demanded for quitting the cluster system and enrolling students through separate admission tests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WASA employees’ performance bonus illegal: HC
Digital divide impacts child's learning amid C-19 pandemic: Survey
13 jailed in case over Nasirnagar communal attack
SUST, JnU owe explanation for quitting cluster entry tests: UGC
Govt can’t influence EC, says Alamgir
Ctg will see no water-logging this year, says CDA PD
Matt Cannell new British Deputy HC in Dhaka
HC rejects 2 writs over Presidential elections


Latest News
15 injured in AL’s factional clash in Patuakhali
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Man killed after being run over bus in Tangail
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Tamim, Mehidy uncertain for 1st ODI against Ireland
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Two of bike-stealing gang held in city
Most Read News
ACC can sack employees without showing reasons: SC
SCBA polls: Scuffles between AL, BNP lawyers again
Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest Imran Khan until Friday
SCBA polls: Case filed against 112 lawyers, voting underway
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
PM slams profit mongers for price hike during Ramadan
7.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Principal confined for 'sexual harassment' of student in Cumilla
Schoolboy among 2 killed as bus runs over them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft