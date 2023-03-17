Govt can’t influence EC, says Alamgir



Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir claimed on Thursday, "Free and fair elections depend on the willingness of EC. That is why it doesn't matter whether there is a neutral government or a partisan government in power at the time of election."



Speaking to reporters at Agargaon Election Commission office, he said, "All we can say is that, the present EC is honest and will hold elections impartially."



He said, "Elections are held under party governments in almost all the countries of the world. It depends on how well the Election Commission performs its duties. A free and fair election is possible."



"No government can influence the upcoming general election," he added.



Alamgir said that the EC has no authority to comment about the election time government and that the Election commission has nothing to do over disputes between the two main political parties.

