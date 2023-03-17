Video
LabAid unveils new OVC

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center on Wednesday launched a new and unique Online Video Commercial (OVC) under the direction of Director, Actor Ziaul Hoque Polash at a programme arranged in a city hotel.

LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center's Managing Director Sakif Shamim launched the OVC while actor FS Nayeem and Director Ziaul Hoque Polsha attended the launching ceremony along with others.

Sakif Shamim said that after the OVC would be published on social media for wide circulation of the 180-bed multi-disciplinary LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center established with the latest treatment services for all types of cancer diseases and renowned doctors to remove the fear that people have about cancer treatment in Bangladesh.

Head of Business Amitavo Bhattacharjy and LabAid officials attended the programme among others.

The LabAid Cancer Hospital is located in Green Road of the capital Dhaka, expert doctors along with all types of world-class medical services, modern technology and facilities meet under the same roof where any type of surgery and in-patient services including the first robotic OT in Bangladesh are provided.


