Friday, 17 March, 2023
Registered partition deed reduces land related disputes: Minister

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Land has instructed authorities concern and urged mass people to ensure instrument of separation of inherited properties to reduce disputes and lawsuit. It's essential to have registered documents of the inherited properties to reduce the land related disputes and cases.

While inaugurating a workshop on 'Land Revenue Case Management: Problems and Remedies' organized by the Land Appeal Board at the Central Seminar Hall of Bhumi Bhaban in the capital's Tejgaon, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury gave the instructions.

He said that the heirs have to ensure the instrument of partition of their inherited assets. After the death of the persons, their heirs typically fail to submit a partition deed for the distribution of inherited assets. Consequently, disputes arise between the heirs, resulting in legal proceedings.

Besides, such disputes can continue to occur even among the next generation of heirs. The law does not rely solely on verbal agreements and therefore, a written document is essential, he added.

The Minister added that those who desire may choose to continue living jointly even after signing a partition deed. It is also possible to transfer assets through the relevant legal process if desired.
 
However, in the absence of a registered partition deed, lawsuits arise when the heirs or their next-generation decide to do something separately for some reason or if there is a disagreement among themselves. That's why a registered instrument of partition is essential in reducing disputes and cases.

Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman, Land Reform Board Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique, Land Record and Survey Department DG Abdul Barik and senior officials from the ministry and Land Appeal Board were also present the event held with Board Chairman A.K.M Shamimul Huq Siddique in the chgair.



