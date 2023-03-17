Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BMS polls to be held on May 13

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The elections for the central, district and upazila commands of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad (BMS) will be held on May 13 this year.

The announcement of the elections schedule was given on Tuesday at a press conference held at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs auditorium on the day. Chief Election Commissioner of BMS Election Commission Md Mahbub Hossain, also Cabinet Secretary to the government, gave the announcement.

After the press conference, a mass notice signed by the Ministry's Additional Secretary Ranjit Kumar Das, was also published in this regards. The last election of the Sangsad was held around nine years ago, on June 4, 2014.

According to the polls schedule, the last date of nomination papers submission is April 5 and the review of the papers will be done on the same day.

The final list of candidates will be published on April 17 after completion of candidature withdrawal while symbols for the candidates will be allocated on April 18.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LabAid unveils new OVC
Registered partition deed reduces land related disputes: Minister
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
BMS polls to be held on May 13
Manjurul made new envoy to Iran
UIU opens Media Studies, Journalism Department
One gets life term for raping child
Metro Rail’s Mirpur-11, Kazipara stations now open to commuters


Latest News
15 injured in AL’s factional clash in Patuakhali
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Man killed after being run over bus in Tangail
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Tamim, Mehidy uncertain for 1st ODI against Ireland
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Two of bike-stealing gang held in city
Most Read News
ACC can sack employees without showing reasons: SC
SCBA polls: Scuffles between AL, BNP lawyers again
Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest Imran Khan until Friday
SCBA polls: Case filed against 112 lawyers, voting underway
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
PM slams profit mongers for price hike during Ramadan
7.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Principal confined for 'sexual harassment' of student in Cumilla
Schoolboy among 2 killed as bus runs over them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft