BMS polls to be held on May 13

The elections for the central, district and upazila commands of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad (BMS) will be held on May 13 this year.



The announcement of the elections schedule was given on Tuesday at a press conference held at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs auditorium on the day. Chief Election Commissioner of BMS Election Commission Md Mahbub Hossain, also Cabinet Secretary to the government, gave the announcement.



After the press conference, a mass notice signed by the Ministry's Additional Secretary Ranjit Kumar Das, was also published in this regards. The last election of the Sangsad was held around nine years ago, on June 4, 2014.



According to the polls schedule, the last date of nomination papers submission is April 5 and the review of the papers will be done on the same day.



The final list of candidates will be published on April 17 after completion of candidature withdrawal while symbols for the candidates will be allocated on April 18.



