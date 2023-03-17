Manjurul made new envoy to Iran

Video
Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has decided to appoint Ambassador Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, the currently serving Bangladesh Envoy to Myanmar, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Ministry press release said on Thursday.

He is going to replace Ambassador AFM Gousal Azam Sarker in this capacity.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury belongs to the 17th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre. Joining the service in 1998, he has served the government extensively both at home and abroad. In his distinguished diplomatic career, apart from his current Ambassadorial assignment, he served in various capacities at such Bangladesh missions as Bandar Seri Begawan, Rome and London. Also he was Bangladesh Consul General in Istanbul. In all these capacities, he had the honour of representing Bangladesh in different bilateral and multilateral meetings, the release said.

Hailing from Habiganj, Ambassador Chowdhury obtained his Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Mechanical) from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), Dhaka. Later on, he completed his Masters in Geopolitics and Global Security from the University La Sapienza, Rome, Italy.


