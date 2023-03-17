Video
UIU opens Media Studies, Journalism Department

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
DU Correspondent


The authorities of United International University (UIU) on Wednesday inaugurated a new department, the Department of Media Studies and Journalism.

A press release, signed by Abu Sadat, Director of the Public Relations of the university, said that Prof Md Golam Rahman, Former Chief Information Commissioner and the Editor of The Daily Ajker Patrika was present at the ceremony at 11am as the Chief Guest.

With UIU Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Prof Md Abul Kashem Mia in the chair, Eminent Journalist Shykh Seraj addressed the function as the Key Speaker.

In the event, distinguished personalities stressed on both the theoretical and practical learning of communication, media and journalism to serve the people with enriched knowledge in the discipline which will facilitate to form an information based society.

Former UIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman and Head of the newly opened department Sheikh Shafiul Islam addressed the programme, among others.


